OLDENBURG - Coach Getz and the Twisters welcomed an old friend back to the Graveyard on Monday. Coach Rob Kelnhofer of the Shiners was an assistant coach to Coach Getz years ago when his son played for Oldenburg Academy.
The Twisters then went on to post the 7-1 victory over Rising Sun.
"It was nice to see some balls go in the back of the net," Coach Getz said after the game.
The Twisters left some easy ones out there, but luckily they didn't need them. Coming off a hard battle on Saturday, the Twisters defense looked a little worn down.
"We didn’t have the defensive game we had on Saturday, but good enough to come out with the win," Coach Getz said.
Josh Newman scored in period 1 at 34:41 on a shot through the 18 and into the goal. Thomas Lohmueller scored in period 1 at 33:22 on a shot in the 18. Nick Folop scored in period 1 at 31:13 on a head shot assisted by a Jacob Cornelius corner kick.
Thomas Lohmueller scored again in period 1 at 30:03 on a shot in the 6-yard box assisted by a Michael Weisbrod cross. Jacob Hilbert scored in period 1 on a shot from the top of the 18 assisted by a Josh Newman pass. Josh Newman scored his second goal in period 1 at 6:57 after a takeaway and shot in the 18.
Joe Suttman scored in period 2 at 17:04 on a shot in the 18 assisted by a pass from Eric Cornelius.
Rising Sun scored in period 2 at 28:00 on a 25-yard shot. The Shiners had 19 shots with seven on goal, one off-side, two fouls, seven corners, one hand ball and the keeper had five saves.
Oldenburg 6, Franklin County 1
OLDENBURG - The Twisters knocked off Franklin County 6-1.
Coach Getz said he thought the Twisters were very slow to the ball in the first half, not putting the pressure on the players should be doing.
"We talked about that at half time and came out fired up in the second half," Coach Getz. "We got some nice help off the bench last night by several boys. Freshman Jacob Hilbert getting two goals and Henry on a nice head ball that he put in the back of the net. Junior Michael on a great cross for an assist. Alex Matacia had a clean slate in goal in the second half."
Logan Sydzyik scored in period 1 at 7:34 on a shot in the 18. Thomas Lohmueller scored in period 1 at 5:48 on a shot in the 18 assisted by a nice pass from Ryan Geis. Eric Cornelius scored on a shot from about 40 yards in period 2 at 35:45. Jacob Hilbert scored in period 2 at 23:47 on a bouncing ball in the 6. Jacob Hilbert scored his second goal in period 2 at 20:37 on a shot in the 6 assisted by a beautiful cross by Michael Weisbrod. Henry Wanstrath ended the games scoring in period 2 at 14:48 on a header off a corner, the assist goes to Jacob Cornelius.
The Twisters had 30 shots with 16 on goal, one off-sides, 11 fouls and 12 corners. Isaiah Waggoner had four saves.
Franklin County scored in period 1 at 3:11 from a shot in the 18. The Wildcats had 11 shots with five on goal, five fouls, six corners, one missed penalty kick and the keepers had 10 saves.
-Information provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.