OLDENBURG - Playing shorthanded against Southwestern (Shelby), the Oldenburg Twisters soccer team fell to the Spartans 5-3. Oldenburg had seven varsity players out of the lineup. Coach Getz only had 15 healthy players on a very hot and humid night. The Spartans jumped out to a 3-0 lead at the half. The Twisters fought back but just ran out of time.
"To be down 3-0 at half and battle back and score three in the second half showed me a lot about our team. The boys never gave up and played a great second half," Coach Getz said.
The Twister faithful felt a little dejavu as the Twisters had come out a little flat on Thursday against Shelbyville and then played a much better second half.
"We talked about this at the half and we saw a different outcome in the second half. We talked about giving us a chance on free kicks to put the ball on frame and see what happens. Nick Folop did this numerous times the second half and he nailed a great shot from about 30 yards out to tally our last goal," Coach Getz said after the game.
Thomas Lohmueller scored in period 2 at 34:59 on a penalty kick for a foul in the box. Henry Wanstrath scored in period 2 at 11:30 assisted by Thomas Lohmueller on a shot in the 6. Wanstrath was in the right place at the right time and finished with a goal. Nick Folop scored in period 2 at 2:05 on a restart from about mid-field, a nice line drive going in the upper right over the keeper.
The Twisters had 16 shots with nine on goal, eight fouls, two corners and Alex Matacia had five saves, including the lone PK taken by the Spartans.
The Twisters will host Trinity Lutheran at 11 a.m. Saturday. After their match, the Lady Twisters will take on Trinity Lutheran at 1 p.m.
-Information provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.