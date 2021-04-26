BATESVILLE - The Oldenburg Academy Twisters had some changes to their weekend plans thanks to Mother Nature. OA and Union County got together for some Friday night action, instead of their usual Saturday doubleheader due to impending weather.
The Twisters got a rare win against the Patriots, beating them 10-2.
Both teams were deadlocked at zeros until the third inning. The Patriots got on the board with a run, but the Twisters stormed back with five in the bottom of the frame. From then on, it was all OA, scoring two in the fifth and three in the sixth.
The Twisters were led at the plate by sophomore Trevor Moizuk, who was 2-3 with an RBI and a walk. Senior Chris Hautman contributed both at the plate (1-3 double, two RBIs) and on the mound (5 1/3, one run (unearned), three walks and eight strikeouts) as the winning pitcher.
Senior Andrew Oesterling came in and pitched the last 1 2/3, allowing one run, one walk and one hit.
"It feels good to get a win against a team that historically has always beat us," OA coach Doug Behlmer said. "Union County is a very solid team. We just have to keep taking it game-by-game and not look too far ahead."
The Twisters improved to 7-2 ahead of Monday's game against Northeastern and are ranked No. 1 in Class 1A.
