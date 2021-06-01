OSGOOD – The Oldenburg Academy baseball team captured the Sectional 60 championship on Monday by defeating Rising Sun 11-3.
The Twisters jumped on the board early by scoring three runs in the first as Rising Sun issued five walks. The Twisters would add one in the second; two in the fourth; one in the fifth; and four in the sixth.
The Shiners would add one in the fifth; one in the sixth; and one in the seventh.
The Twisters were led on the mound by senior Andrew Oesterling as he pitched 5 2/3, giving up two runs (one earned), walking one and striking out seven.
Senior Chris Hautman pitched the last 1 1/3, giving up one run (unearned), striking out three and walking two.
The win ends an 11-year drought for the Twisters and head coach Doug Behlmer.
“All of the hard work that these players have put in this season has paid off," Behlmer said. "This is just the first step we needed to accomplish for us to reach our ultimate goal.”
The Twisters were able to compete for the sectional championship as they beat Hauser in the first game, 10-0. The Twisters outscored their opponents 30-3 in sectional play.
“We were very balanced offensively, but also our pitching was dominant," Behlmer said. "The tone was set in the first game against Trinity Lutheran when (Andrew) Oesterling hit a lead off home run. We just kept the pedal down, and never lost focus."
The Twisters advance to regionals to take on Traders Point Christian. The Knights beat Bethesda Christian 7-6 in the Sectional 58 championship game.
The Twisters' regional will be played at Morristown High School. The first game will be between Shakamak and Southwestern Shelbyville at 10 a.m. Saturday. The Twisters will play at 1 p.m., and the regional championship game will be played at 7.
