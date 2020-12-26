Of the 18 women named to Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame’s 2021 Silver Anniversary Team, two are from the area.
Jill (Morton) McFarling and Jaime (Stewart) Russell were selected to the list, which includes 11 members of the 1996 Indiana All-Star squad and seven other all-state players.
The honorees will be recognized at the 2021 Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Awards Banquet. A date has yet to be set for the banquet because of COVID-19 conditions.
McFarling and Stewart were thrilled to be selected to the list, even though they don’t particularly care to think about how 25 years have passed since they starred at North Decatur and Rushville. However, each took some time to reflect on their playing days.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.