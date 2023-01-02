CONNERSVILLE - Rushville's wrestling team competed in the annual 2-day Spartan Classic. The Lions had two individuals reach the podium with Tuff Tackett taking seventh place at 132 and Zakk Reed earning eighth place at 106.
As a team, the Lions finished 22nd in the 32-team field.
"Many of our wrestlers gained new confidence in their abilities. We had the opportunity to wrestle against tough competition from many large schools. We will get more great competition at the Paul Logan Memorial Invitational, at North Central High School, this Saturday at 9 a.m.," Coach Tush said.
- 106 - Zakk Reed placed 8th and scored 14.0 team points. Wins over Southern Wells, Bishop Chatard, Western Boon, and Greensburg. Losses to Greenfield-Central, East Noble, and Fishers.
- Champ. Round 1 - Zakk Reed (Rushville) 12-6 won by fall over Max Miller (Southern Wells) 5-13 (Fall 1:09)
- Champ. Round 2 - Jett McGuire (Greenfield-Central) 16-7 won by fall over Zakk Reed (Rushville) 12-6 (Fall 1:51)
- Cons. Round 2 - Zakk Reed (Rushville) 12-6 won by fall over Ethan Lyon (Bishop Chatard) 7-9 (Fall 0:21)
- Cons. Round 3 - Zakk Reed (Rushville) 12-6 won by fall over Isaac Moore (Western Boone) 11-9 (Fall 0:46)
- Cons. Round 4 - Zakk Reed (Rushville) 12-6 won by fall over Tristan Smith (Greensburg) 2-2 (Fall 3:22)
- Cons. Round 5 - Kealan Fuller (East Noble) 13-3 won by decision over Zakk Reed (Rushville) 12-6 (Dec 11-7)
- 7th Place Match - Will Hruskoci (Fishers) 15-10 won by decision over Zakk Reed (Rushville) 12-6 (Dec 7-2)
- 113 - Blake Hunt scored 4.0 team points. Wins over Valparaiso and Northeastern. Losses to Connersville and Franklin County.
- Champ. Round 1 - Blake Hunt (Rushville) 15-6 received a bye () (Bye)
- Champ. Round 2 - Aiden Maze (Connersville) 11-14 won by fall over Blake Hunt (Rushville) 15-6 (Fall 5:15)
- Cons. Round 2 - Blake Hunt (Rushville) 15-6 won by decision over Merrick Raphael (Valparaiso) 8-12 (Dec 9-4)
- Cons. Round 3 - Blake Hunt (Rushville) 15-6 won by fall over Lucas Chamness (Northeastern) 8-10 (Fall 1:54)
- Cons. Round 4 - Cole Freese (Franklin County) 19-2 won by fall over Blake Hunt (Rushville) 15-6 (Fall 1:28)
- 120 - Kian Nash scored 6.0 team points. Wins over Providence Cristo Rey, Western Boon, and Western Boone. Losses to Greenfield-Central and Jasper.
- Champ. Round 1 - Kian Nash (Rushville) 16-5 received a bye () (Bye)
- Champ. Round 2 - Cade Zuber (Greenfield-Central) 11-12 won by fall over Kian Nash (Rushville) 16-5 (Fall 4:39)
- Cons. Round 2 - Kian Nash (Rushville) 16-5 won by fall over Yerianis Rosado (Providence Cristo Rey) 0-3 (Fall 1:25)
- Cons. Round 3 - Kian Nash (Rushville) 16-5 won by fall over Isaiah Garland (Western Boone) 11-11 (Fall 0:35)
- Cons. Round 4 - Hayden Biggs (Jasper) 15-8 won by fall over Kian Nash (Rushville) 16-5 (Fall 1:56)
- 126 - Pacey Dye scored 7.0 team points. Wins over Shelbyville and Triton Central. Losses to Greenfield-Central and Charlestown.
- Champ. Round 1 - Dylan Luther (Greenfield-Central) 16-9 won by decision over Pacey Dye (Rushville) 6-8 (Dec 6-4)
- Cons. Round 1 - Pacey Dye (Rushville) 6-8 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Round 2 - Pacey Dye (Rushville) 6-8 won by fall over Jaylen Eads (Shelbyville) 14-5 (Fall 2:23)
- Cons. Round 3 - Pacey Dye (Rushville) 6-8 won by decision over Braxton Zimmerman (Triton Central) 7-6 (Dec 8-4)
- Cons. Round 4 - Noah Phillips (Charlestown) 17-6 won by fall over Pacey Dye (Rushville) 6-8 (Fall 3:30)
- 132 - Tuff Tackett placed 7th and scored 11.0 team points. Wins over Western Boone, East Noble and Pike. Losses to Bishop Chatard and Greensburg.
- Champ. Round 1 - Tuff Tackett (Rushville) 18-5 received a bye () (Bye)
- Champ. Round 2 - Tuff Tackett (Rushville) 18-5 won by decision over Trey Fuston (Western Boone) 11-6 (Dec 4-3)
- Quarterfinal - Sam Bustamante (Bishop Chatard) 18-3 won by decision over Tuff Tackett (Rushville) 18-5 (Dec 7-1)
- Cons. Round 4 - Tuff Tackett (Rushville) 18-5 won by fall over Kamarien Bell (East Noble) 4-6 (Fall 4:18)
- Cons. Round 5 - Preston Merritt (Greensburg) 6-2 won by decision over Tuff Tackett (Rushville) 18-5 (Dec 6-1)
- 7th Place Match - Tuff Tackett (Rushville) 18-5 won in sudden victory - 1 over Brevin Cannon (Pike) 9-9 (SV-1 5-3)
- 138 - Denver Campbell Losses to Charlestown and Fishers
- Champ. Round 1 - Austin Tullis (Charlestown) 13-5 won by fall over Denver Campbell (Rushville) 6-7 (Fall 5:14)
- Cons. Round 1 - Anthony Riley (Fishers) 5-11 won by fall over Denver Campbell (Rushville) 6-7 (Fall 1:48)
- 145 - Eli Pavey Losses to Anderson and Shenandoah
- Champ. Round 1 - Jaron Poole (Anderson) 3-3 won in sudden victory - 1 over Eli Pavey (Rushville) 3-3 (SV-1 6-4)
- Cons. Round 1 - Eli Pavey (Rushville) 3-3 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Round 2 - Achilles Morrison (Shenandoah) 11-10 won by fall over Eli Pavey (Rushville) 3-3 (Fall 2:51)
- 152 - Trenton Dyer scored 6.0 team points. Win over Charlestown. Losses to Bishop Chatard and Northeastern.
- Champ. Round 1 - Charlie Rushenberg (Bishop Chatard) 11-7 won by fall over Trenton Dyer (Rushville) 7-9 (Fall 1:22)
- Cons. Round 1 - Trenton Dyer (Rushville) 7-9 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Round 2 - Trenton Dyer (Rushville) 7-9 won by fall over Jordan Guerrero (Charlestown) 10-7 (Fall 2:27)
- Cons. Round 3 - Ethan Neeley (Northeastern) 15-5 won by fall over Trenton Dyer (Rushville) 7-9 (Fall 0:39)
- 160 - Matthew Komlanc scored 4.0 team points. Win over River Forest. Losses to Fishers and Daleville.
- Champ. Round 1 - Matthew Komlanc (Rushville) 10-6 won by fall over Jose Alvarez (River Forest) 0-2 (Fall 5:49)
- Champ. Round 2 - Xavier Smith (Fishers) 17-7 won by major decision over Matthew Komlanc (Rushville) 10-6 (MD 11-3)
- Cons. Round 2 - Reazon Davenport (Daleville) 6-2 won by decision over Matthew Komlanc (Rushville) 10-6 (Dec 10-4)
- 170 - Sam Pavey scored 7.0 team points. Wins over River Forest and Shelbyville. Losses to Eastern Hancock and East Noble.
- Champ. Round 1 - Sam Pavey (Rushville) 16-5 won by fall over Job Winters (River Forest) 2-2 (Fall 1:05)
- Champ. Round 2 - Gabe Johnson (Eastern Hancock) 13-8 won by decision over Sam Pavey (Rushville) 16-5 (Dec 8-3)
- Cons. Round 2 - Sam Pavey (Rushville) 16-5 won by fall over Avery Murnan (Shelbyville) 1-2 (Fall 2:16)
- Cons. Round 3 - Sam Stretter (East Noble) 7-5 won by fall over Sam Pavey (Rushville) 16-5 (Fall 0:12)
- 182 - Jack Barnes scored 7.0 team points. Wins over Providence Cristo Rey and Connersville. Losses to Northeastern and Daleville.
- Champ. Round 1 - Jack Barnes (Rushville) 8-6 won by fall over Sergio Rodriguez (Providence Cristo Rey) 2-6 (Fall 0:27)
- Champ. Round 2 - Zane Schneider (Northeastern) 14-6 won by fall over Jack Barnes (Rushville) 8-6 (Fall 1:30)
- Cons. Round 2 - Jack Barnes (Rushville) 8-6 won by fall over Kaiden Woods (Connersville) 6-12 (Fall 0:33)
- Cons. Round 3 - Chris Walters (Daleville) 11-9 won by fall over Jack Barnes (Rushville) 8-6 (Fall 4:11)
- 220 - Jordan Collins scored 4.0 team points. Win over Mississinewa. Losses to Providence Cristo Rey, and Columbus North.
- Champ. Round 1 - Jordan Collins (Rushville) 11-9 won by fall over Kyren McComas (Mississinewa) 10-11 (Fall 1:40)
- Champ. Round 2 - Kyrese Rhodes (Providence Cristo Rey) 17-5 won by fall over Jordan Collins (Rushville) 11-9 (Fall 3:55)
- Cons. Round 2 - Bryce Luttrell (Columbus North) 10-12 won by fall over Jordan Collins (Rushville) 11-9 (Fall 4:56)
- 285 - Trey Newman scored 6.0 team points. Wins over Hagarstown and Franklin County. Losses to East Noble and Bishop Chatard.
- Champ. Round 1 - Keean Hess (East Noble) 3-2 won by fall over Trey Newman (Rushville) 10-5 (Fall 2:36)
- Cons. Round 1 - Trey Newman (Rushville) 10-5 won by fall over Charlie Rinehart (Hagarstown) 0-2 (Fall 0:13)
- Cons. Round 2 - Trey Newman (Rushville) 10-5 won by injury default over Clayton Bolser (Franklin County) 6-5 (Inj. 0:00)
- Cons. Round 3 - Jacob Arteaga (Bishop Chatard) 8-7 won by fall over Trey Newman (Rushville) 10-5 (Fall 3:35)
