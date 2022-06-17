GREENSBURG - Two of the Hoosier Rebel Competitive Cheer teams from Greensburg Gymnastics & More traveled to Nashville, Tennessee, to compete at the All-Out National Championships.
Teams from all over the country were there to compete for a national championship title.
The Mini’s "Destruction" team won the championship in their division and the Junior "Aftershock" also received first place and won the title of National Champions.
After winning the title, both teams received the coveted national championship rings.
In addition to the national title this season, the Mini’s Destruction team is also a World’s Bid winner.
The Rebels train at Greensburg Gymnastics & More, located at 1429 N. Liberty Circle E., Greensburg.
The new season of competitive cheer is set to begin soon, so don't miss out on the opportunity to join a team. There are teams available for athletes age 3-19.
For more information, contact the gym at (812) 662-9515 or Becky Lee at blee171@hotmail.com.
