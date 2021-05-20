GREENFIELD - The Lions golf team traveled to Hawks Tail in Greenfield to play the New Palestine Dragons. The Lions were defeated 173-175.
Sam Smith led the way for the Lions with a season best 39.
Caleb Jessup was next for the Lions with 43.
Jensen Smith finished two shots back with 45.
Jacob Carroll had a 48 and Devin Richardson finished with 56.
"Two strokes. Not much to say on a loss determined by two shots. Fewer penalty strokes and more putts made would have flipped the match in our favor, but that's golf," Coach Jon Bitner said.
Junior varsity scores included Jack Laker 52, Cordell Fuller 55 and Landon Conner 56.
New Castle 159, Rushville 173
NEW CASTLE - The Lions fell to New Castle 159-173 on Wednesday at Westwood golf course in New Castle.
Jacob Carroll led the Lions with a 40.
Sam Smith was next for Rushville with 42.
Caleb Jessup finished with 45.
Jensen Smith was one shot back with 46 and Devin Richardson had a 49.
"New Castle is a tough team. There is a reason they have won their sectional the past three or four years. It would be nice to break 170 and shoot in the 160s, and we still have a few matches left to accomplish this, but there is still a lot of work to be done. With the sectional tournament right around the corner, we need to start playing our best golf," Coach Bitner said.
Scores for the junior varsity included Jack Laker 44, Cordell Fuller 52, Landen Conner 52, Logan Tressler 56 and Jensen Megee 65.
The Lions (6-6) travel to Hillcrest Country Club to face Batesville on Monday.
