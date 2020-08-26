GREENSBURG – The Lady Pirates hosted county rival North Decatur at the Greensburg Country Club. North did not have a complete team. The Lady Pirates finished with a team total 212.
Greensburg’s Megan Reisman earned medalist honors with a 45. Following Reisman with a 55 was Mollie Pumphrey. The score was completed with a trio of 56s from Elizabeth Mitchell, Anne Pumphrey, and Alyea Lawrence. Gabbie Haviland shot 62.
For the Lady Chargers, Katy Kinker carded a 59. Riley Sieg finished with 67 and Kenda Sieg had a 70.
Greensburg 199, Shelbyville 212
The Lady Pirates defeated Shelbyville 119-212 at the Greensburg Country Club. Three girls posted season-best scores to lead the way.
Senior Megan Reisman earned medalist honors with a 41, while Mollie and Anne Pumphrey followed behind with scores of 50 and 51, respectively.
Elizabeth Mitchell and Alyea Lawrence both carded a 57 and Gabbie Haviland shot 63.
The Lady Pirates are now 4-1 on the season and will be in action Saturday at Brook Hill Golf Course to compete in the EIAC tournament.
