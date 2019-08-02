Two years down.
Thursday was the second anniversary of yours truly becoming the sports editor at the Daily News.
Perfect opportunity to reflect, right?
First of all, what a whirlwind this has been. Above all else, when I think about my time as a news reporter for the Daily News and my time as the sports editor, I cannot believe that I have been the sports editor for longer than the stint I was a news reporter.
Starting October 2015 in news and then moving to sports in August 2017 feels like it was so recent. The only explanation is that our local athletes simply keep me busy.
At first, I was really overwhelmed with keeping up with all of the fall sports during my first month or two. Today, I can honestly say I thrive and love the situations where there are six events in one night and I have to keep up with everything.
Sitting in the press box of a football game while taking photos and writing the story, only to have texts and tweets coming at me from the other local games to build stories for them as well, so you the readers have all results in the paper on Saturday, is my comfort zone.
This job has made me a much better and put together adult. It has taught me to take the hectic and frenzy and use it to my advantage in my everyday life.
I have made some incredible memories thanks to our local athletes and coaches. This journey has been one I will forever cherish and will continue to take with the utmost seriousness.
The fall season officially begins today with girls golf practice getting underway.
Year three is here. Lets do this!
Contact: James Howell Jr., 812-663-3111 x 7003; james.howell@greensburgdailynews.com
