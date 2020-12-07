BATESVILLE – Even before his team took the court Saturday for the first game of the season, Batesville coach Aaron Garrett knew depth would be a strength.
“We’ll be very balanced,” said Garrett, who’s in his 13th season at the helm. “We’ll have a rotation on the floor where all five are guys pretty much at the same sill level, which is tough to guard. Some guys, obviously, will be at the top of the scouting report, but we have tremendous depth. And we'll need it. But I don't think other teams will be quite as deep as us.”
Eight players saw at least a quarter’s worth of action Saturday. Garrett primarily relied on seven players while playing from behind against a talented South Ripley squad. And the Bulldogs and weren’t at full strength yet after being quarantined.
The Raiders came out on fire and opened up a 24-9 lead after the first quarter. They won 76-51 to improve to 2-0.
The Bulldogs had only two practices in the days prior to prepare for the game, following a period where they had pause basketball-related activities because of quarantine protocols. It forced them to postpone a game Dec. 4 against Greensburg.
“I feel bad for these guys,” Garrett said. “We had to dump so much on them in two days. You had to review what you had done. Then we saw (South Ripley) play, so had to game plan some of those specifics. So it’s a lot.”
Starting Saturday’s game were Cole Werner, RJ Powell, Eli Pierson, Thomas Raver and Sam Voegele.
Voegele led the way with 13 points, followed by Powell (11), Raver (nine) and Werner (eight).
South Ripley shot 54 percent, and went 8-for-16 from behind the arc. Cody Samples had a huge game, scoring 27 points, dishing out 10 assists and grabbing six rebounds.
Batesville went 13-11 last year. Leading scorer Colt Meyer graduated, but that will give others the opportunity to step up their offensive games.
Garrett cited the team’s depth and how well they mesh.
“From a non-basketball standpoint, this group really connects and truly cares about each other,” Garrett said. “From a basketball point of view, the ball is really moving and is passed freely. It's a group of unselfish guys, which is tough to defend. We should be able to attack recovering defenses.”
Here’s how the roster breaks down:
• Seven seniors: Powell, Voegele, Calvin Sherwood, Lleyton Ratcliffe, Alex Siefert, Ben Schebler and Austin Cornn
• Four juniors: Werner, Pierson, Raver and Cody Mohr
• One sophomore: Alec Bunselmeier
Greensburg is Batesville’s biggest rival, Garrett said, followed by East Central. Both are Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference foes.
“It’s such a good conference with good, veteran coaches,” said Garrett, who called it stressful but also very fun in which to compete.
The Bulldogs’ top goals are pretty standard: win the Ripley County tournament, win the conference, win the sectional and advance as far as they can in the state tournament.
Garrett is excited to see how the team progresses once they get back to normal practices
“We’ve got a great foundation,” he said, “because we’ve got a group I think that trusts each other. Even when the outcome was decided – it was just a matter of how many points it was going to be – I like how they still played hard and competed. Whereas sometimes you’ll see a team start to mope and want to get the game over with. They still competed. That will serve us well.
“We have a lot of multi-sport guys, so they’ll get better as each week goes on. It will be a fun group to watch grow.”
JV action
Batesville won the junior varsity game 40-35.
Cody Mohr led everyone with 15 points, which all came in the second quarter (he didn’t play in the second half. Mohr drained three 3-pointers.
Cole Pride scored 10 and Brady Hornsberger added seven for the Bulldogs.
Ryan Miller (13) and Clinton Patrick (10) led the way for South Ripley.
Up next
Batesville returns to action with a pair of home games this weekend: Friday vs. Lawrenceburg and Saturday vs. Southwestern (Hanover).
