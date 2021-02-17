Calvin, Ki

Batesville Calvin Sherwood (left) and Greensburg's Ki Dyer in action earlier this season. 

 Andy Scheidler | Daily News

Barring more snow and school closures, here is the upcoming boys basketball schedule. Less than two weeks remain in the regular season. 

Thursday

Greensburg vs. Rushville

Jac-Cen-Del vs. South Decatur

Friday

South Decatur vs. Edinburgh

Batesville at Morristown

North Decatur at Southwestern (Shelby)

Saturday

Greensburg at South Ripley

Jac-Cen-Del vs. Milan

Oldenburg Academy vs. Rushville

Sunday

IHSAA Boys Basketball Tournament Pairings Show, 7 p.m. on IHSAAtv.org

