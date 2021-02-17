Barring more snow and school closures, here is the upcoming boys basketball schedule. Less than two weeks remain in the regular season.
Thursday
Greensburg vs. Rushville
Jac-Cen-Del vs. South Decatur
Friday
South Decatur vs. Edinburgh
Batesville at Morristown
North Decatur at Southwestern (Shelby)
Saturday
Greensburg at South Ripley
Jac-Cen-Del vs. Milan
Oldenburg Academy vs. Rushville
Sunday
IHSAA Boys Basketball Tournament Pairings Show, 7 p.m. on IHSAAtv.org
