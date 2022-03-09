With the arrival of March, basketball fans are eager for the upcoming March Madness in college basketball.
The action has already begun with conference teams on the men’s side battling for a ticket to the Big Dance.
Although the Decatur County teams are out of the state tournament, fans have been able to enjoy some local faces popping up in the NCAA tournament scene.
On Tuesday, Wright State won the Horizon League championship over Northern Kentucky 72-71. The win gives the Raiders an automatic berth in the NCAA tournament.
The Raiders trailed by as many as 16 points in the second half, but rallied to win the title on a jumper from Trey Calvin.
Greensburg graduate Andrew Welage is a sophomore on the Raider squad.
Welage played some key moments in the rally. He had three big assists and a bucket that helped Wright State in the run to rally past Northern Kentucky. Welage also had one rebound in the win.
Welage averages 4.2 points per game for the Raiders. This year he is shooting 34.4 percent from 3-point range and 77.3 percent from the charity stripe.
Also on Tuesday evening, the Bellarmine Knights won the ASUN conference tournament championship 77-72 over Jacksonville University.
Greensburg graduate Drew Comer is a redshirt sophomore for the Knights.
Due to an NCAA rule, Bellarmine is not eligible for the NCAA tournament since the Knights are only in their second year from moving to Division I from Division II. The NCAA mandated reclassification takes four years, so the automatic bid goes to Jacksonville State, the regular season conference champs.
HIGH SCHOOL TOURNAMENT
On the high school scene, Jac-Cen-Del is still alive in the tournament with regional action this weekend.
The Eagles (20-5) defeated Hauser 61-46 to claim the sectional crown at Southwestern (Shelby).
JCD was ranked No. 10 in Class A in the final regular season poll. The Eagles take on No. 8 Bloomfield (20-6) in the second semifinal of the Martinsville Regional.
The Eagles are led in scoring by Wyatt Day at better than 20 points per game and Caleb Simon at better than 17 points per game.
Offensively, Bloomfield averages 54.9 ppg. The Eagles average 66.0 ppg. Defensively, the Cardinals allow just 40.3 ppg and JCD allows 55.4 ppg.
Indianapolis Lutheran (18-5) faces Indianapolis Metropolitan (13-12) in the other regional semifinal, starting at 10 a.m.
