WESTPORT — The Lady Cougars fell to 2-2 on the basketball season after losing to visiting Morristown 52-44 on Saturday. Morristown is 1-0 on the season.
South’s Lana Bell led the way with a double-double, 22 points and 10 rebounds.
Mary Gasper also had a nice night with eight points and five boards. Loryn Pate tallied six points. Megan Manlief and Eryn Dyer both had three points. Brayley Sundal added two points.
Morristown was led by senior Emma Theobald with 24 points, including 4-of-6 from 3-point range.
Raegan Kleine added nine points for the Yellow Jackets and Rylee Kleine had eight points.
The Lady Cougars are scheduled to travel to Greensburg on Friday and host county-rival North Decatur on Saturday.
