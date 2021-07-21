BATESVILLE – During basketball season it was his hip. During baseball season it was his elbow.
Sam Voegele had to battle through injuries his senior year at Batesville. While it didn’t limit him too much on the court, it meant he was only able to throw three innings on the mound.
Bulldogs coach Justin Tucker said Voegele simply wanted to keep playing and didn’t want to miss out on his senior year. Out of all of the pitchers in the Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference, Tucker said Voegele was at the top skill wise.
“Sam probably has the best overall stuff, in terms of what he can truly bring off the mound,” Tucker said.
Voegele had a hard time straightening his right arm. He said he likely strained his UCL.
“I think I rushed into bullpens too early this year,” Voegele said. “We were in basketball season and we were throwing bullpens every Wednesday. I felt like I didn’t have time to get my arm in bullpen shape and stressed it too much.”
While he wasn’t able to be on the mound nearly as much as he would’ve liked, Voegele still played right field and contributed at the plate. He hit .289, with six doubles and a team-high three homers.
The Bulldogs won the EIAC title and a sectional championship. They were ranked as high as No. 5 in Class 3A, and finished the year with a 22-6 record.
Voegele has continued to rest his arm since the season ended at regional in early June.
“It’s recovered well,” he said. “I haven’t been throwing. I have to give my arm a big break. The times I’ve been feeling it out, it’s been feeling a lot better.”
Special day
Voegele will continue his career at IU Southeast. He made his commitment official in early May during a signing ceremony at BHS.
“It’s super special,” Voegele said on the big day. “I’ve been waiting to sign since my freshman year and I’ve wanted to play college baseball for a long time.”
Voegele started on varsity as a freshman. He pitched in some really important games that year, Tucker said, including in sectional.
“He really did an excellent job for us,” Tucker said.
He struggled a little his sophomore year, Tucker said, and then didn’t get to play his junior year because of Covid. However, Voegele has shown tremendous potential.
“What he showed us from when he was 15-year-old, to think about once he recoveries from his injuries what he can actually do once he’s 18-, 19-, 20-years-old I’m sure will be pretty solid stuff,” Tucker said.
“I appreciate IU Southeast taking a gamble on a guy who wasn’t able to pitch at all this year. They’re getting a guy who is an absolute pleasure to be around, who will assist in anything you ask him to assist in, who will keep guys positive, and has the competitive nature to be successful after this injury.”
There’s no question what Voegele deems his best pitch.
“Definitely my fastball,” he said. “I feel like I can throw it by people. I have a lot of confidence in it and it’s always been my best pitch.”
He also throws a knuckle-curve. A former travel ball teammate showed it to Voegele. And Gerrit Cole, who plays for the New York Yankees, throws a knuckle-curve.
“It feels better out of the hand because you can throw it hard,” Voegele said. “You can throw it more like a fastball.”
No. 1 sport
While he enjoyed playing basketball and was good at it (he earned All-EIAC honors as a senior), baseball is Voegele’s favorite sport.
The team chemistry. Being part of a baseball team is the best experience ever.
His coach at IUSE sent out fall workouts, and Voegele can’t wait to report to campus and join his teammates, which includes 2019 BHS grad Lane Osterling.
“I’m pretty excited for it, getting back with a team and accomplishing a goal. I like being part of a team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.