BATESVILLE – It never fails; an official will ask Sam Voegele to tuck in his jersey early in the game. The Batesville senior lifts up his jersey and shows the official the wrap he uses, which helps with his hip movement, but restricts him from tucking in the jersey.
Voegele pulled his hip flexor in the first basketball practice of the season. While the wrap helps his mobility, it hasn’t helped the injury improve.
“I can’t really play without that leg wrap,” Voegele said. “I’ve just got to toughen through it. I’ve just got to get through it.”
Voegele fought through it quite well Thursday against South Dearborn. The 6-foot-2 senior poured in 29 points and led the Bulldogs to a 61-54 home victory.
It was the third straight win for Batesville (5-11, 2-3 Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference). South Dearborn dropped to 8-8 and 2-3.
“We’re playing with more confidence,” BHS coach Aaron Garrett said. “I thought this was our best game of the season. It wasn’t perfect, nor will it ever be. We shot ourselves in the foot a few times. Against that firepower – they just sell out defensively. We handled that pressure, got some back cuts and layups.
“Our best game of the season, but more so up here (mentally). The guys handled some adversity and didn’t wilt like we did most of the season to this point.”
Voegele came ready to play from the tip (which he won), and scored 10 of the team’s first 12 points. His fifth field goal prompted South Dearborn coach Matthew Colston to call a timeout with his squad trailing 12-5 at the 2:20 mark.
Voegele scored 16 in the first half, staking the Dogs to a 33-20 lead.
The Knights made a push after the break, cutting the score to 44-41 going into the fourth. However, RJ Powell stepped up with some buckets to keep the Knights at bay.
The dagger came when Voegele drained a 3-pointer in the corner, then roared and celebrated with his teammates during the ensuring timeout. It gave Batesville a 56-48 lead with 1:56 left.
“We played as a unit tonight,” Voegele said. “We all knew that going in this could be a statement win. We were like, ‘We’re going to come out here and get this.’”
Voegele went 11-for-15 from the field and 5-for-6 at the free-throw line. His explosive night came after he sat on the bench for chunks of the previous game at Hauser, when Garrett said he wasn’t connected mentally.
“He’s a great kid, but I sat him quite a bit. He wasn’t doing anything to help us,” Garrett said.
“I really challenged him from the get go tonight. You could tell, man, when he’s on he’s an offensive machine. And he obviously plays so hard defensively. So he just sparks us. It’s fun to see him do well.”
Batesville shot an incredible 65 percent, while holding the Knights to 39 percent.
Powell went 6-for-8 and scored 12 points. The senior guard also delivered a team-high six assists, grabbed five rebounds and made three steals.
Tom Raver scored seven of his nine points at the line. The junior grabbed five boards and made three steals.
Cole Werner scored all of his nine points in the first half. He grabbed six rebounds.
South Dearborn junior Eli Hoffman drained four 3-pointers and scored 20 points. Hoffman knocked Batesville out of sectionals last year when he sank a buzzer-beater, which marked Garrett’s first loss to the Knights in 12 years as the varsity coach.
“Hoffman is unbelievable,” Garrett said.
JV action
Batesville throttled the Knights 61-30 in junior varsity action.
The Dogs led 30-18 at halftime, then blew the game open with a 19-0 third quarter.
Scoring for Batesville were Cole Pride 13, Jack Grunkemeyer seven, Travis Lecher seven, Cody Mohr seven, Kasin Hughes six, Alec Bunselmeier four, Nate Vankirk four, Zach Wade four, Sam Weigel three, Brady Hornberger two, Hank Ritter two and Brady Westerfeld two.
Up next
Batesville will host Madison (10-5) on Saturday afternoon. The Owls have lost three straight, albeit against two very good 3A teams (Silver Creek and North Harrison) and a 4A team (Seymour) in overtime.
Garrett said the Bulldogs will likely switch up defenses to keep the Owls off-balance, just like they did against South Dearborn.
Batesville has won four of its last five games. Voegele was asked what the Bulldogs will need to do to keep that positive momentum flowing.
“We’ve got to bring that same energy to practice (Friday) and we’ve got to know we’re going against an even better team on Saturday,” Voegele said. “We’ve got to come out there ready to fight. Madison is a great team, so let’s come out there ready to go.”
