The Lady Bulldogs won the Ripley County volleyball titles in both varsity and junior varsity action.
In the opening round of the varsity tournament, Batesville knocked off South Ripley in three sets 25-16, 25-17 and 25-11.
Top servers for the Lady Bulldogs were Ava Powner 10-of-10 with three aces and Laney Walsman 8-of-8.
Belle Westerfeld led the Batesville attack with seven kills. Reesa Zimmerman added six kills. Cayman Werner and Sophie Gesell each had five kills. Werner and Powner both dished out 12 assists.
Sophie Gesell and Aly Peters led the Lady Bulldogs with three blocks. Laney Walsman had 11 digs.
In the championship match, Batesville defeated Jac-Cen-Del 25-11, 25-19 and 25-10.
Peters led Batesville at the service line, going 17-of-18 with four aces. Peters also had a team-high eight kills, followed by Werner, Willson and Westerfeld all with seven kills. Powner added 18 assists.
Defensively, Peters had four solo blocks and one assisted block.
In junior varsity action, Batesville defeated South Ripley 25-9 and 25-13.
For Batesville, Anya Richey served 13-of-14 with four aces. Annie Negovetich and Ava Walsman led the team in serve receives. Addison Luers tallied six kills. Molly Meer led the team in setting with eight assists.
In the championship, the Lady Bulldogs defeated JCD 25-13 and 25-16.
For the Lady Bulldogs, Addison Luers served 11-of-11 with a pair of aces. Walsman led the team in serve receive. Grace Walter and Lydia Haskamp both had six kills. Luers handed out 10 assists.
Greensburg stays undefeated
In a 3-set battle with Franklin County, the Lady Pirates improved to 17-0 overall and 4-0 in the EIAC with a 25-18, 25-10 and 25-22 victory.
"It wasn't our strongest performance by far, but we had glimpses of solid execution. Overall, we weren't very efficient offensively, our hitting percentage was low and we had many unforced errors, but I was pleased with our serve reception as they were very aggressive servers," Coach Rigney said.
Ella Chapman led the Lady Pirates attack with 13 kills. Josie Nobbe finished with nine kills and Carlee Adams had six.
On the defensive side of the net, Chapman finished with three blocks. Leah West and Josie Nobbe both had two blocks. Josie Nobbe had 19 digs and Abigail Hoeing had 10 digs.
Strong serving came from Josie Nobbe, who was 29-of-29 with four aces, Abigail Hoeing 15-of-15 with one ace and Mya Comer 10-of-11. Comer guided the offense with 14 assists. Jenna Foster added 10 assists.
