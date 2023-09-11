MILAN - The Ripley County volleyball tourney was led Saturday at Milan and the Lady Bulldogs won the title for varsity and junior varsity.
The varsity team knocked off Jac-Cen-Del in three sets 25-19, 25-12 and 25-22 to reach the title match.
Maddie Haskamp had a big game at the defensive net for the Lady Bulldogs. Grace Walter played a nice offensive game, according to the coaches.
In the championship game, the Lady Bulldogs faced the host Lady Indians.
Batesville rolled to the title in three sets 25-6, 25-17 and 25-22.
The junior varsity championship match was a hard fought battle against South Ripley with Batesville prevailing in three sets 20-25, 25-15 and 15-12.
For Batesville, Brooke Wilhelm served three aces. Cora Roth served two aces. Anya Richey led the team in kills with 12. Brooke Wilhelm set a solid game with 20 assists.
Greensburg
GREENSBURG - It took just the minimum three sets for the Lady Pirates to knock off Franklin County 25-10, 25-7 and 25-10 to remain undefeated in the EIAC at 4-0.
Nine Lady Pirates had kills in the game. Janae Comer and Mya Comer both had eight to lead the way. Claire Nobbe put away seven kills followed by Averi Helms three, Victoria Stier three, Rylee Hofer two, Claire Larrison two, Maggie Leap one and Kirkley Lowe one.
Greensburg served 11 aces, led by four from Lowe. Helms added three aces and Mya Comer had two. Leap and Nobbe both served an ace.
Lowe had a team-high 16 digs, followed by Helms 14 digs and Janae Comer 13 digs. Helms and Mya Comer both had 11 assists.
