In a back-and-forth volleyball match with visiting Morristown, the Lady Cougars fought through five sets to defeat the Yellow Jackets 15-25, 25-22, 25-22, 20-25 and 16-14.
South coaches noted, "The girls played their hearts out and were determined to get their first conference win of the season.
South's Makayla Somers set the ball 161-of-161 with 33 assists to go with nine kills, one solo block kill, two block assist kills and 17 digs.
Sophie Bushhorn added 13 kills, 16 digs, was 27-of-29 on serve receive and was 22-of-22 serving the ball.
Zsophia Sharp tallied 12 kills, two solo block kills and one block assist kill, while served 19-of-21 with four aces.
Molly Eden added seven kills, one solo block kill, two block assist kills and was 14-of-15 on serve receive.
Paige McQueen finished with five kills, 39 digs and one ace on 19-of-20 serving.
Lydia Witkemper added a kill, one assist and 11 digs, to go with serving 15-of-16 with an ace.
Selma Smith went 25-of-27 on serve receive and had 20 digs.
South's junior varsity picked up its first win of the season, knocking off Morristown 25-20 and 25-4.
For the Lady Cougars, Daisy Martin had three assists and four aces. Morgan Reatherford had a kill and eight aces. Piper Phelps and Hanna Gridley both had two kills.
Rushville
The Lady Lions had their Pink Out game Monday against the Lady Golden Eagles of Lincoln High School.
The money raised from the silent auction and donations will go towards the Education Fund set up for Zak and Lance Reed. Their mother, Jami Reed, lost her battle with cancer in September 2021. Jami graduated from RCHS and was a former Lady Lion.
"I personally want to thank our parents, parent reps, and those that donated gift baskets for the silent auction. It was a great display of support in the fight against cancer. I will also have to say that there were several bidding wars going on for some of the baskets. Our seniors honored a special person in their lives who either was a survivor or lost their battle with cancer. It was a very special night and I want to thank everyone that was there to support this fight," Coach Scanlan said.
The Lady Lions lost to the Lady Golden Eagles 26-24, 25-15 and 25-20 in varsity action.
Stats for the Lady Lions included Molly Zachery - 3 points, 1 ace, 8 digs; Lily Brown - 5 kills, 14 serve receptions, 13 digs; Josie Ballenger - 3 points, 9 serve receptions, 15 digs; Trisah Morgan - 5 points, 11 assists, 12 digs; Brittney Mahan - 6 points, 1 ace, 4 assists, 8 serve receptions, 12 digs, 1 assist block; Ericka Kuhn - 6 kills, 4 digs; Shrayder Fischer - 2 kills, 3 digs; Ivory Herbert - 4 points, 1 ace, 2 digs; and Sopha Dora - 7 points, 2 aces, 6 kills, 19 serve receptions, 20 digs, 1 assist block.
The Lady Lions junior varsity team defeated the Lady Golden Eagles 25-13 and 25-19.
Stats for Rushville included Emil Flannery - 7 kills, 9 serve receptions, 9 digs; Mallory Angle - 3 kills, 1 assist block; Ivory Herbert - 10 points, 4 aces, 13 assists, 8 digs; Macy Blevins - 3 points, 3 digs; Kiley Parsley - 9 points, 1 ace, 4 kills, 11 digs; Makenna Ripberger - 4 points, 1 kill, 8 digs; and Eliza Snow - 5 points, 2 aces.
On Tuesday, the Lady Lions were defeated by visiting Jennings County 25-13, 25-14 and 25-15.
The Lady Lions hosted the Lady Panthers of Jennings County Tuesday night and lost 13-25, 14-25, and 15-25.
Stats for Rushville included Molly Zachery - 12 serve receptions and 7 digs; Lily Brown - 7 points, 4 kills, 11 serve receptions, 15 digs; Josie Ballenger - 2 kills, 5 serve receptions, 5 digs; Trisha Morgan - 2 kills, 8 serve receptions, 9 digs; Brittney Mahan - 7 points, 8 assists; Shrayder Fischer - 2 kills; and Sophia Dora - 4 kills, 15 serve receptions, 13 digs.
Rushville's JV team battled to three sets, but came up short 24-25, 25-10, and 25-11.
Stats for the Lady Lions included Emi Flannery - 7 kills, 15 serve receptions, 21 digs, 1 solo block; Ivory Herbert - 3 aces, 12 assists, 13 digs; Macy Blevins - 19 digs; Kiley Parsley - 6 points, 7 kills, 15 digs, 1 assist block; Makenna Ripberger - 5 points, 1 aces, 2 kills, 2 assists, 17 serve receptions, 17 digs; and Eliza Snow - 3 points, 1 ace, 6 digs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.