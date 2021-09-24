The Lady Pirates (11-1) made it a sweep of the county schools with a 25-7, 25-11, 25-11 victory at South Decatur on Thursday.
“We were fairly efficient with our performance and kept our errors to a minimum,” Coach Rigney said.
Ella Chapman was effective at the net with 16 kills, followed by Josie Nobbe with 12 kills.
Strong serving came from Abigail Hoeing who was 15-for-15 with three aces. Christina Fogg was 15-for-15 as well.
Jenna Foster put up 26 assists while Abigail Hoeing and Christina Fogg were both busy defensively with 15 digs.
For the Lady Cougars, Sophie Bushhorn tallied four kills. Brooke Somers added two kills and one dig. Molly Eden added three kills, one block assist and one solo block.
Alli Nobbe and Makayla Somers both dished out four assists. Paige McQueen finished with six digs and one ace.
BHS volleyball
BATESVILLE – The Lady Bulldogs hosted EIAC foe South Dearborn on Thursday.
In the opening match, Batesville’s junior varsity knocked off the Lady Knights 25-16, 25-17.
Sophie Gesell had six kills. Kate Martin had a good game the back row. Isabelle Wonell went 15-for-18 in serving with four aces.
In the varsity contest, Batesville prevailed in three sets 25-14, 25-7, 25-17.
Regina Gerstbauer was 22-for-22 in serving with four aces.
Rushville volleyball
RUSHVILLE – Visiting Knightstown knocked off the Lady Lions in four sets 25-14, 23-25, 25-18, 25-16.
For the Lady Lions, Molly Zachery tallied 10 points, three aces, 16 serve receptions and 19 digs. Olivia Yager added seven points, one ace, four kills, 13 assists and 18 digs. Trisha Morgan had five kills, four assists, 11 serve receptions and seven digs.
Kiley Parsley had three kills and Ericka Kuhn added six kills. Audrey Angle added four kills and one solo block. Josie Ballenger had 12 serve receptions and 16 digs.
Lawrenceburg knocked off the Lady Lions 25-14, 25-7, 25-17.
“Lawrenceburg is a really good team and leads the conference at 5-1. We have to learn to adjust to these types of teams and play quicker. I have a lot of faith in this team and believe the talent is there. We just have to believe in ourselves and at times that is hard when you stack up a lot of losses, but we will get there,” Coach Scanlan said.
For the Lady Lions, Yager had six kills, six assists and 13 digs. Zachery finished with 10 serve receptions and 14 digs. Ballenger added 15 serve receptions. Morgan had two kills and five assists. Angle and Emi Flannery both had two kills.
Lawrenceburg won the junior varsity game 25-14, 25-9.
For Rushville, Flannery led with five kills. Parsley had two kills. Ivory Herbert dished out with six assists and Jocelyn Cain added one solo block.
North volleyball
In the Lady Chargers loss at Greensburg on Tuesday, Carol Stapp had eight kills followed by Madelyn Bohman seven kills and Sami Luttel four kills. Caroline Kennelly served five aces.
North’s junior varsity lost in three sets. Ally Whitaker lead the Lady Chargers in kills with five, followed by Sydney Rohls with three. Kelsey Haley and Skyla Wade both had two kills. Sofia Gonzalez and Kelsey Haley both contributed ace ace.
