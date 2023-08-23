BATESVILLE – The Lady Bulldogs picked up a conference win at home over Franklin County 25-14, 25-9 and 25-10.
For Batesville, Brooke Wilhelm was 9-of-9 at the service line with three aces. Ava Powner followed with a perfect 15-of-15 with two aces.
The junior varsity Lady Bulldogs posted a 25-8 and 25-8 win.
Wilhelm took serving honors by serving 24-of-24 with nine aces. Addison Luers and Anya Richey both had two kills. Wilhelm was 26-of-26 setting with four assists.
Milan 3, South Decatur 0
MILAN – In a tight match, Milan made just a few more plays to secure the win in three sets 25-21, 25-20 and 25-20 over South Decatur.
“The girls played passionate. We just weren’t able to take home a win,” Coach Clark said.
For South, Zsophia Sharp tallied two aces, a team-high seven kills, three blocks and a team-high 17 digs.
Paige McQueen added six kills, two blocks and 10 digs. Lydia Witkemper had three digs. Makayla Somers finished with four kills, 10 assists and six digs. Molly Eden chipped in with one kill and 12 digs. Taylor Somers had three kills, two blocks and eight digs. Elizabeth Bennett added eight digs and one block assist.
Batesville 3, Greensburg 1
GREENSBURG – EIAC rivals Batesville and Greensburg matched up Monday at Greensburg. The Lady Bulldogs prevailed in four sets 25-14, 25-20, 17-25 and 25-20.
Isabelle Wonnell led serving Batesville in serving with four aces.
In junior varsity action, Batesville won 25-17 and 25-18.
For Batesville, Brooke Wilhelm led the team in serving with three aces. Addison Luers and Caitlyn Fox both had four kills.
North Decatur 3, Rushville 1
RUSHVILLE – After dropping the first set to host Rushville, North Decatur won the next three sets to take the match over the Lady Lions 21-25, 25-13, 25-21 and 25-20.
North senior Ella Kunz lead the Lady Chargers’ offense with 19 kills. Madi Allen followed with 14 kills and Miley Scudder added 11 kills. Sydney Rohls and Sarah Moeller contributed five and two kills, respectively.
Kelsey Haley set up 39 assists on the evening and served four aces. On the defensive side, Libero Hannah Gorrell picked up 20 digs and received 29 serves. Gorrell also served four aces. Clare Kinker grabbed nine digs and nine serves while Allen picked up seven digs and received 15 serves. Moeller finished with 9 digs and received 13 serves. Sydney Rohls had two solo blocks.
The junior varsity Lady Chargers defeated Rushville 25-21, 19-25 and 15-13.
For North, Gabi Adams had six kills followed by Oakley Freel five kills, Jo Whitaker three kills and Ellie Johnson two kills. Maggie Burkhart set up five assists and Freel added two assists. Ally Whitaker, Kendall Hostkoetter, Ellie Johnson and Jo Whitaker had three digs and Grace Nobbe added two digs. Freel served two aces, J. Whitaker, A. Whitaker, Johnson and Hostkoetter each served one ace.
