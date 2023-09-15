BATESVILLE – For a second occasion in a week’s time, the Lady Bulldogs swept county rival Milan in volleyball action Thursday.
The Lady Bulldogs won the junior varsity game in two identical sets 25-12 and 25-12.
Batesville’s Brooke Wilhelm served five aces and had a team-high 18 assists. Addison Luers and Ella King both had six kills.
In the varsity match, Batesville won in three sets 25-20, 25-12 and 25-15.
Grace Walter led the Lady Bulldogs with 11 kills. Addison Luers added seven kills. Sophie Gesell and Alyson Peters both had six kills. Reesa Zimmerman finished with five kills. Madelyn Haskamp had four kills and Ava Powner had one kill.
Isabelle Wonnell led the Lady Bulldogs from the service line with three aces. Haskamp and Peters both had three blocks and Zimmerman added two blocks. Luers finished with a team-high 12 digs.
Molly Meer dished out 22 assists. Powner added 14 assists.
The Lady Bulldogs travel to Franklin for the Franklin Invitational Saturday.
Greensburg
LAWRENCEBURG – Greensburg dropped to 4-1 in the EIAC and 6-8 overall with a 25-23, 25-17 and 25-16 loss at Lawrenceburg Thursday.
Greensburg’s offense was led by Mya Comer with 11 kills. Claire Nobbe put away eight kills.
Mya Comer and Kirkley Lowe both served two aces. Maggie Leap, Janae Comer and Nobbe all added one ace.
Nobbe and Averi Helms both added two blocks. Mya Comer led the Lady Pirates with 20 digs. Helms finished with 13 assists and Mya Comer had 12 assists.
Greensburg travels to the New Castle Invitational at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.