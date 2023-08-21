INDIANAPOLIS – The North Decatur volleyball team traveled to Franklin Central Saturday for the Flashes Invitational. The Lady Chargers finished the day 2-2.
North opened the invitational with a victory over Rossville. Franklin Central then knocked off the Lady Chargers. North bounced back to knock off Martinsville before falling to Pendleton Heights in the final match.
Stats for the Lady Chargers on the day included Kelsey Haley – 3 aces, 39 assists, 11 digs; Laura Guzzardi – 5 aces, 17 assists, 7 digs; Hannah Gorrell – 40 received serves, 17 digs; Miley Scudder – 4 aces, 10 kills, 1 solo block, 1 assisted block; Madi Allen – 23 received serves, 17 kills, 2 assisted blocks, 29 digs, 2 aces; Sydney Rohls – 2 aces, 17 kills, 1 assisted block, 10 digs; Zoey Hersley – 15 received serves, 11 digs; Annie Waechter – 3 aces, 9 kills, 3 assisted blocks; Sarah Moeller – 12 received serves, 3 kills, 11 digs; Ella Kunz – 14 kills, 1 solo block, 4 assisted blocks; andClare Kinker – 18 received serves, 8 digs.
Batesville
The Batesville Lady Bulldogs were victorious in both varsity and junior varsity action against Shelbyville Saturday.
The junior varsity Lady Bulldogs won in two sets 25-12 and 25-18.
Brooke Wilhelm let the team in serves with four aces. Caitlyn Fox led the team in hitting with seven kills. Caitlyn set 27-of-27 with nine assists. Brooke Wilhelm dished out assists.
The varsity team won in three sets 25-15, 25-15 and 25-16. Isabelle Wonnell led in serving with six aces.
Batesville’s C team competed in the Rising Sun tournament Saturday and placed third in the 8-team field.
In pool play, Batesville defeated Switzerland County 25-9 and 25-7, lost to Milan 25-18 and 25-20 and defeated Rising Sun 25-24, 21-25 and 15-8.
Cora Roth led the team in serves with 20 points. She also led the team in kills with 12 followed by Eliza Weiler and Briley Broshears each with 11 kills.
