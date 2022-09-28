The Lady Chargers improved to 20-4 on the season and 4-0 in the conference after defeating the Hauser Lady Jets in four sets 25-10, 25-23, 18-25 and 25-19.
North's Madelyn Bohman had a big game with 14 kills, five assists and 12 digs. Sami Luttel hustled to set up 45 assists, pick up 18 digs and put away two aces on the night.
Caroline Stapp put away 17 kills and pick up 24 digs. Madi Allen put away 11 kills and added one ace. Ella Kunz had eight kills and Sydney Rohls finished with seven kills.
Defenders, Hannah Gorrell and Aubrey Kennelly picked up 12 and 10 digs, respectively.
The junior varsity Lady Chargers lost in two sets to Hauser 22-25 and 20-25.
For North, Claire Kinker dished out nine assists. Gabi Adams put away three kills. Kelsey Haley served three aces and had 10 digs. Oakley Freely contributed two aces and 4 digs. Ally Whitaker, Kelsey Haley and Brooker Mauer contributed one kill each.
On Monday, the Lady Chargers cruised to a 25-11, 25-13 and 25-16 victory over Oldenburg Academy.
North's Caroline Stapp surpassed a big milestone, putting away her 1,000 career kill.
Stats for the varsity Lady Chargers included Caroline Stapp – 18 kills, 4 assists, 7 digs, 2 block assists; Sami Luttel – 24 assists, 10 digs, 1 kill; Aubrey Kennelly – 1 ace, 7 digs; Madelyn Bohman – 2 aces, 5 kills, 7 assists, 12 digs, 1 block assist; Ella Kunz – 4 kills, 1 solo block, 1 block assist; Madi Allen – 1 ace, 2 kills, 1 block, 2 block assists, 4 digs; Hannah Gorrell – 9 digs; Sydney Rohls – 4 kills, 1 block assist; Tyce Robbins – 2 aces, 3 digs; and Skyla Wade – 3 kills.
The JV Lady Chargers took Oldenburg to three sets, but ended up falling 25-19, 16-25 and 15-11.
Stats for the Lady Chargers included Claire Kinker – 13 assists, 5 digs; Kelsey Haley – 5 assists, 3 aces, 8 digs, 5 kills; Ally Whitaker – 2 aces, 5 digs, 2 kills; Alessandra Brancadora – 1 ace; Oakley Freely – 1 ace, 6 digs; Kendall Hostkoetter – 4 digs; Anna Mauer – 4 digs; and Gabi Adams – 5 kills.
The North Decatur "C" team lost to Oldenburg in two sets.
Stats for North included Brooke Mauer – 2 kills, 7 digs; Jo Whitaker – 4 kills; Calleigh Alexander– 1 kill, 1 ace; Blanca Akba– 1 kill; Gabi Adams – 2 kills; Zoey Hersley – 7 digs; Oakley Freely – 6 digs; Kendall Hostkoetter – 8 digs, 2 aces; and Libby Crawford – 6 digs, 5 assists.
Greensburg
SEYMOUR - After dropping the first two sets to Class A No. 3 Trinity Lutheran, Greensburg rallied to knock off the Lady Cougars 15-25, 11-25, 25-21, 20-27 and 15-10.
"They are a very skilled, disciplined, aggressive team and they dominated us the first two sets. Luckily, we decided to up our level of play, fix our serve receive, defend the back row, and win the battle at the net," Coach Rigney said. "As a team, we only missed one serve in five sets which is pretty impressive."
Jenna Foster served 21-of-21 with one ace. Josie Nobbe was 17-of-18 with one ace and Kenedee Lowe was 17-of-17 with three aces.
At the net, Ella Chapman and Josie Nobbe led the charge with 17 kills each, followed by Carlee Adams with seven.
Mya Comer put up 23 assists and Foster put up 16.
Defensively, Josie Nobbe had 26 digs. Christina Fogg had 17 followed by Jenna Foster 16, and both Janae Comer and Mya Comer had 14.
"Josie Nobbe was instrumental in all areas of the game tonight. She was very strong at the net, but also, aggressive from the back row, served aggressively causing them to get out of system and her defense was impressive as well," Coach Rigney added. "Our setters provided the assists, but they also played some great defense as their hitters were targeting them. Christina Fogg came in and did a great job improving our serve receive, serving well, and picking up the tips. Ella Chapman, along with Leah West, Carlee Adams, Janae Comer and Claire Nobbe put up some blocks as the match progressed that enabled us to turn defense into offense. The fight that our girls showed was exciting to watch. They had a strong desire to come out on top and they executed well down the stretch."
Greensburg moved to 27-0.
In earlier action, Greensburg defeated Southwestern (Shelby) 25-12, 25-7, 25-9.
"We were in control of the match from the beginning to the end which allowed us to do some different things last night. The first two sets, we started our usual line-up, with a few substitutions in different spots, but then in the final set we played only seniors and it was a great thing for all of them. Our seniors Karigan Acton, Ella Chapman, Hailey Duerstock, Christina Fogg, Jenna Foster, Abigail Hoeing, Kenedee Lowe, and Josie Nobbe subbed in and out for each other and captured the last set of the night," Coach Rigney said.
South Decatur
South Decatur picked up a 5-set win over Oldenburg Academy 25-20, 25-18, 21-25, 21-25 and 15-9.
For the Lady Cougars, Makayla Somers had 44 assists, one solo block kill and served 24-of-24 with an ace. Sophie Bushhorn had 20 kills, one solo block kill and 24 digs. Zsophia Sharp finished with 23 kills, two solo block kills and served 22-of-23 with a pair of aces.
Molly Eden contributed four kills and had 22 digs. Paige McQueen added seven kills, 28 digs and served 18-of-18. Selma Smith picked up 24 digs. Lydia Witkemper added six assists and 24 digs.
On Monday, the Lady Cougars knocked off Jac-Cen-Del 28-26, 25-4 and 25-22.
Somers had a team-high 22 assists. Sharp had eight kills, one solo block kill and served four aces. Bushhorn put away nine kills and served 17-of-17 with two aces. Eden had five kills, three solo block kills and one assists. McQueen tallied four kills and served 20-of-20 with two aces. Witkemper picked up seven digs and Smith had 10 digs and one kill.
South's junior varsity fell in a tight match 22-25, 17-25 and 15-12.
For South, Daisy Martin had five assists and two aces. Raygan Harrison put away four kills. Morgan Reatherford added two kills and four aces.
Batesville
Batesville's varsity volleyball defeated visiting Franklin County in four sets 25-14, 24-26, 25-17 and 25-10.
For Batesville Ava Powner was the top server, going 30-of-33 with nine aces. Cayman Werner had 14 kills without any errors. Top defensive player was Reesa Zimmerman with three blocks. Layney Walsman had 17 digs on the night to reach 1,000 career digs.
Batesville defeated Franklin County in junior varsity action 25-12 and 25-16.
Grace Walter led the Lady Bulldogs in serving, going 12-of-13 with four aces. Annie Negovetich led the team in serve receive. Addison Luers led the team in hitting with 6 kills. Molly Meer led the team in setting with 10 assists.
Batesville's "C" team defeated Franklin County 25-14 and 25-22.
For Batesville, Addilyn Froehling was the top server, going 11-of-11 with four aces. Sarah Bedel led the team in serve receive and she also led the team hitting along with Jade Martin, each having four kills. Cora Roth led the team with six assists.
Rushville
The Lady Lions battled for five sets with the Lady Red Devils of Richmond Monday, but came up a little short. Richmond held on for the 26-24, 14-25, 24-26, 25-22, and 15-12.
"I thought both teams played really well despite several players playing in different positions due to injuries and sickness. Everyone picked up their game which made both matches exciting and great to watch. Sophia Dora tied Shelbie Justice and Kendra Hamilton for second place in kills in a match with 17," Coach Scanlan said.
Stats for the Lady Lions included Lily Brown - 19 points, 13 kills, 23 serve receptions, 38 digs; Kiley Parsley - 2 kills; Jose Ballenger - 25 serve receptions, 26 digs; Trisha Morgan - 17 points, 3 aces, 2 kills, 32 assists, 9 digs; Brittney Mahan - 7 points, 3 aces, 13 serve receptions, 17 digs; Emi Flannery - 2 assists, 1 kill; Ericka Kuhn - 13 points, 6 aces, 8 kills, 17 digs, 1 assist block; and Sophia Dora - 17 kills, 28 serve receptions, 30 digs, 1 assist block.
The Lady Lions JV team rallied after dropping the first set 25-23 two in the next two and the match 25-15 and 15-5.
Stats for Rushville included Emi Flannery - 6 points, 2 aces, 10 kills, 9 serve receptions, 13 digs, 1 solo block; Mallory Angle - 2 kills; Macy Blevins - 4 points, 7 digs; Kiley Parsley - 16 points, 6 aces, 6 kills, 13 digs, 1 solo block; Rhianna Hedrick - 9 points, 2 aces, 15 assists, 7 digs; Makenna Ripberger - 2 kills, 6 serve receptions, 13 digs; and Eliza Snow - 5 points, 2 aces, 2 kills, 8 serve receptions, 9 digs.
