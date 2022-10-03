BATESVILLE - The Lady Chargers notched a big win Saturday on the road at Batesville. North Decatur knocked off the Lady Bulldogs in tight three sets 25-19, 25-22 and 25-21.
In the win, North senior Madelyn Bohman picked up her 1,000th career dig. Bohman tallied 14 digs to go along with 26 serve receptions, one solo block and five kills.
Caroline Stapp put away 14 kills to go with 14 digs and eight serve receptions. Aubrey Kennelly added 10 digs and 12 serve receptions.
Sami Luttel set the offense with 29 assists to go with seven digs, one block assist and one ace. Ella Kunz put away six kills. Madi Allen added three aces, two kills and five digs. Hannah Gorrell finished with three digs and five serve receptions. Sydney Rohls put down three kills.
Batesville won the junior varsity match 25-10 and 25-16.
For Batesville, Ava Walsman led the team in serve receive. Addison Luers led the team in hitting with six kills and in setting with nine assists.
For the Lady Chargers, Kelsey Haley had five digs. Claire Kinker added four digs. Kendall Hostkoetter added three digs. Ally Whitaker and Alessandra Brancadora both had one kill.
North's "C" team knocked off the Lady Bulldogs 25-23 and 25-10.
Stats for North included Zoey Hersley - 8 digs; Calleigh Alexander – 7 digs, 3 kills, 1 ace; Jo Whitaker – 6 digs, 1 ace; Libby Crawford - 6 digs, 5 assists; Kendall Hostkoetter - 3 aces, 3 digs; Oakley Freely – 1 ace; Brooker Mauer - 4 kills; and Gabi Adams – 3 kills.
For the Lady Bulldogs, Cora Roth was the top server, going 9-of-9 with two aces. Roth also led the team in setting with four assists. Sarah Bedel led the team in serve receive. Kate Bauer and Cora Roth led the team in the front row with three kills each.
Sectional pairings
The IHSAA announced the tournament draw for volleyball Sunday. Sectional play begins Oct. 11. Here is a glance at the local teams and the sectional draws.
Class 3A
Sectional 29 at Lawrenceburg
M1: South Dearborn vs. Batesville
M2: Connersville vs. Franklin County
M3: Greensburg vs. Lawrenceburg
M4: Rushville vs. M1 winner
M5: M2 winner vs. M3 winner
Championship: M4 winner vs. M5 winner
Class 2A
Sectional 45 at Hauser
M1: North Decatur vs. Hauser
M2: Milan vs. Southwestern (Hanover)
M3: Switzerland County vs. M1 winner
M4: South Ripley vs. M2 winner
Championship: M3 winner vs. M4 winner
Class A
Sectional 60 at Waldron
M1: Oldenburg vs. Morristown
M2: Waldron vs. Jac-Cen-Del
M3: Southwestern (Shelby) vs. South Decatur
M4: Edinburgh vs. M1 winner
M5: M2 winner vs. M3 winner
Championship: M4 winner vs. M5 winner
