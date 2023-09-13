North Decatur's volleyball team extended its win streak to four straight, but it was a battle against South Ripley. The Lady Chargers prevailed in five sets 21-25, 25-15, 13-25, 25-19 and 15-12.
The Lady Chargers had a big defensive night led by libero Hannah Gorrell with 28 digs. Madi Allen grabbed 23 digs and Clare Kinker added 17 digs. Kelsey Haley and Sarah Moeller both chipped in with 11 digs.
North's defense at the net was led by Allen, Sydney Rohls, Annie Waechter and Ella Kunz each picking up one solo block.
Rohls led North's offensive attack with 12 kills. Allen and Waechter both put away nine kills. Kunz added four kills. Haley and Miley Scudder both had two kills.
Haley set the offense with 25 assists and Laura Guzzardi added four assists. Rohls served 100 percent from the line with one ace. Moeller and Haley also served an ace each and Gorrell served 100 percent from the line.
The junior varsity Lady Chargers fell in three sets 25-19, 20-25 and 16-14.
Ally Whitaker served three aces. Kendall Hostkoetter and Grace Nobbe each served two aces. Jo Whitaker and Oakley Freel both added an ace. Hostkoetter and Jo Whitaker both picked up nine digs, followed by Ally Whitaker eight, Anna Mauer five, Freel five, Ellie Johnson three and Grace Nobbe three.
Jo Whitaker put away four kills. Johnson and Ally Whitaker both had two kills. Mauer, Layla Fellows and Freel chipped in with one kill. Freel had five assists and Maggie Burkhart added three assists.
South Decatur
AURORA - It was a long trip and a long night for the Lady Cougars at South Dearborn, but South Decatur made it worth it with a 5-set win 25-23, 25-23, 13-25, 19-25 and 17-15 win over the Lady Knights.
"They girls started off strong in the first two sets. That third and fourth set, we lost a little bit of our fire. But the fifth set they came back to life to finish with another strong win," Coach Clark said. "Makayla Somers did an amazing job in that fifth set with bringing the fire back. Our blockers came out strong in that fifth set and our passing was on point. The girls came together strong in that last set."
For the Lady Cougars, Zsophia Sharp served two aces to go with 12 kills, seven blocks and 20 digs. Paige McQueen finished with three kills, two blocks and 16 digs. Lydia Witkemper served two aces and picked up 13 digs.
Makayla Somers tallied two aces, three kills, four blocks, 16 assists and seven digs. Molly Eden added four kills, six blocks and 15 digs. Taylor Somers had four kills, nine blocks and 11 digs. Daisy Martin chipped in with four digs.
Greensburg
GREENSBURG - The Lady Pirates rolled to a 3-set win over Shelbyville 25-18, 25-8 and 25-17. The Lady Pirates improve to 6-7 while the Golden Bears fall to 1-16.
The Lady Pirates had 27 kills on the night. Averi Helms had a team-high six kills followed by Mya Comer five, Claire Nobbe five, Victoria Stier four, Claire Larrison four and Janae Comer three. Setting up those kills were Mya Comer with a team-high nine assists, Helms six assists, Janae Comer five assists, Nobbe one assist, Larrison one assist and Kirkley Lowe one assist.
Greensburg served six aces, led by Maggie Leap and Mya Comer with two each. Janae Comer and Lowe added the other two aces.
Larrison and Nobbe both had three total blocks. Stier finished with two total blocks. Rylee Hofer and Helms both had one block. Janae Comer added a team-high 14 digs followed by Lowe with 12 and Helms with 11.
Rushville
The Lady Lions swept Waldron in junior varsity and varsity volleyball action. In the varsity match, Rushville won 25-16, 25-20 and 26-24.
Batesville
BATESVILLE - Batesville and East Central met for the second time this season. The host Lady Bulldogs won two of the three matches on the night.
Batesville C team won 22-25, 25-17 and 15-10.
Cora Roth served five aces and Ella Weber served one ace. Jade Martin, Ellie Westerfeld, Madi Meyer and Briley Broshears all had four kills. Weber dished out six assists and Roth had five assists.
The junior varsity Lady Bulldogs also won in three sets 25-24, 23–25 and 15-10.
Brooke Wilhelm served four aces and had 10 assists. Anya Richey served three aces and added four kills. Addison Luers led the team with seven kills with 7
Batesville lost a tough 5-setter to the Lady Trojans 30-28, 25-19, 14-25, 12-25 and 15-12.
For Batesville, Isabelle Wonnell led in serving with six aces. Reesa Zimmerman followed with three aces.
