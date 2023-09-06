GREENSBURG – With an energetic crowd on hand, North Decatur hosted South Decatur in the annual volleyball Civil War game Tuesday.
For a ninth straight time, the Lady Chargers won the Civil War trophy with a 25-22, 25-16 and 25-17 victory over the Lady Cougars. North improves to 9-5 on the season. South is 9-3.
“An all-around great game was played from our offense, to setting to defense, and with hustle from each player,” noted North Assistant Coach Kylie Ricke.
North’s Kelsey Haley set the offense with 33 assists on the night. Madi Allen and Miley Scudder put away 10 kills each. Also on the attack for North was Ella Kunz with nine kills and Sydney Rohls with seven kills.
Hannah Gorrell picked up 19 digs for the team and received 17 serves. Gorrell was also 100 percent from the service line. Allen grabbed 18 digs, received 11 serves. Clare Kinker picked up five digs and seven received serves.
Sarah Moeller added six digs and eight received serves. Moeller also served 100 percent with an ace. Haley served three aces followed by Rohls two aces aces and Allen one ace.
At the net, Scudder led North with four solo blocks and one assisted block and Kunz added two solo blocks. Rohls had one solo block. Annie Waechter finished with five digs and an assisted block.
For the Lady Cougars, Zsophia Sharp served a team-high three aces to go along with five kills, one block and a team-high 17 digs.
Paige McQueen finished with two kills and 13 digs. Lydia Witkemper picked up seven digs. Makayla Somers had one block, a team-high 11 assists and eight digs
Molly Eden added one ace, five kills and 15 digs. Taylor Somers had three kills, one block and two digs. Elizabeth Bennett finished with one block and two digs.
“Not the game we wanted, but it was a learning experience for us and one we can grow from,” South Coach Clarks said.
North won the junior varsity match 25-8 and 25-19.
For North, Kendall Hostkoetter served five aces. Ally Whitaker served four aces and Jo Whitaker added three aces. Setters Maggie Burkhart and Oakley Freel had six and five assists respectively. Freel also had five kills. Jo Whitaker had four kills followed by Brooke Mauer three kills and Gabi Adams two kills. Ally Whitaker had four digs. Jo Whitaker, Anna Mauer and Layla Fellows each had three digs.
Batesville 3, Rushville 0
RUSHVILLE – The Lady Bulldogs of Batesville traveled to Rushville to face the Lady Lions in EIAC volleyball action Tuesday. Batesville prevailed in three sets 25-18, 25-20 and 25- 20.
For Batesville, Reesa Zimmerman led the Lady Bulldogs in serving with six aces. Maggie Wilson served a perfect 10-of-10 and three aces and led the team’s defense.
In the junior varsity match, Batesville won 25-9 and 25-9.
For the Lady Bulldogs, Addison Luers served 13-of-13 with two aces. Ava Walsman lead the team in defense and solid back row play. Anya Richey finished with nine kills. Brooke Wilhelm set 28-of-29 with eight assists.
The Lady Bulldogs will be home this Thursday 9/7 to take on the Jennings County Panthers.
