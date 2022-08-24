GREENSBURG - The Lady Chargers improved to 5-2 on the volleyball season with a 25-7, 25-14 and 25-8 victory over Rushville.
Leading the offensive attack for North was Caroline Stapp and Madelyn Bohman with 10 kills each while Ella Kunz and Madi Allen had five kills each.
North setter Sami Luttel finished with 25 assists, five digs and three aces.
Defensively, Madelyn Bohman had eight digs, Aubrey Kennelly added six and Gorrell finished with five.
Stapp was solid from the service line, going 21-of-23 with seven aces.
For the Lady Lions, Molly Zachery had 15 serve receptions and six digs. Lilly Brown added three points, three kills, 20 serve receptions and 11 digs. Josie Ballenger had five serve receptions and one kill. Trisha Morgan dished out four assists. Sophia Dora had 10 digs and two kills. Ericka Kuhn put down two kills.
North's junior varsity won in three sets 25-13, 20-25 and 17-15. Kelsey Haley tallied seven digs, two aces, four kills and five assists. Clare Kinker added six assists and 10 digs. A. Whitaker, A. Mauer and Oakley Freel all had four digs. Rohls, Adams and A. Whitaker each added two kills.
For Rushville, Makenna Ripberger had eight points, two aces, one kill, three assists and seven digs. Rhianna Hedrick added six points, four aces and four serve receives. Kiley Parsley had four kills, 12 serve receptions and four digs. Emi Flannery finished with nine kills, 11 serve receptions and nine digs. Eliza Snow had five points, three aces and six digs. Macy Blevins picked up five digs. Ivory Herbert had two kills, four assists and 10 digs.
Greensburg at Batesville
BATESVILLE - The Lady Pirates traveled to Batesville for a showdown with the Lady Bulldogs. Greensburg moved to 8-0 on the season with a 25-18, 21-25, 25-19 and 25-18 win.
"It was a night of high level volleyball by both teams, but in the end, we were able to create just a little more offense to come out on top," Greensburg Coach Rigney said. "We were very good from the service line, missing only one serve in four games."
Strong serving for the Lady Pirates came from Kenedee Lowe who was 20-of-20 with one ace; Josie Nobbe, also 20-of-20 with one ace; and Mya Comer was 17-of-17 with three aces.
Ella Chapman led Greensburg in kills with 14, while Josie Nobbe followed suit with 10, and Leah West put down four. Mya Comer dished out 23 assists for the Lady Pirates.
Defensively, Abigail Hoeing had 13 digs, Josie Nobbe 13, and Jenna Foster 11.
"Carlee Adams was key to this win as well due to her management skills at the net and Leah West and Ella Chapman made some major adjustments to really strengthen our block as the match progressed," Coach Rigney added.
For Batesville, Aly Peters had three solo blocks and three assist blocks. Ava Powner served 13-of-14 with an ace.
Cayman Werner led the team in kills with 12 followed by Belle Westerfeld and Reesa Zimmerman with seven kills each. Werner also had three assist blocks and Zimmerman had two assist block. Laney Walsman tallied 17 digs.
Greensburg won the junior varsity game 25-16 and 25-12.
For the Lady Bulldogs, Molly Meer led the team with 10 assists. Addison Luers and Lydia Haskamp both had five kills. Ava Walsman was 100% from the service line.
South Decatur
The Lady Cougars dropped a marathon 5-setter to Shawe Memorial 23-25, 25-23, 25-27, 25-17 and 15-8., Varsity lost in 5 sets to Shawe Memorial.
For South, Makayla Somers finished with eight kills, 25 assists and four solo blocks. Zsophia Sharp tallied 12 kills, four solo blocks and two aces. Sophia Bushhorn had 13 kills and one ace. Paige McQueen added 11 digs and one ace. Somers, Sharp, Bushhorn and Molly Eden all had an assist block.
Shawe Memorial won the junior varsity match 20-25, 25-18 and 15-3.
South's Makayla Puckett had six aces.
The Lady Cougars bounced back to knock off Milan in three sets 25-12, 25-16 and 25-14.
For South, Eden had five kills and one solo block. Bushhorn added eight kills and nine digs. Somers tallied five kills and 16 assists. Sharp had three kills and three solo blocks. Selma Smith finished with 15 digs. McQueen had 11 digs and three aces. Lydia Witkemper added nine digs and three aces.
South lost the junior varsity match 25-12 and 25-9.
South's Daisy Martin had four assists and one ace.
Greensburg tops Lawrenceburg
LAWRENCEBURG - Greensburg defeated Lawrenceburg Tuesday in four sets 25-19, 25-16, 24-26 and 25-21. The Lady Pirates are 9-0 on the season.
"Lawrenceburg is very scrappy and they play great defense. They force you to make just one more play and that seemed to frustrate us at times," Coach Rigney said.
Josie Nobbe led the Lady Pirates from the service line serving 27-of-27 with three aces, followed Kenedee Lowe serving 17-of-17 with one ace, and Jenna Foster 16-of-17 with one ace.
At the net, Ella Chapman had 22 kills and Nobbe put down 21. Assists came from Mya Comer who had 25 and Jenna Foster with 17.
Defensively, Nobbe had 27 digs, Janae Comer worked to save 16 and Abigail Hoeing had 14. As a team, Greensburg had 15 blocks on the night thanks to Leah West, Carlee Adams, Janae Comer and Nobbe.
"Doing their job well makes it easier for our middles, Claire Nobbe and Ella Chapman defensively. Tina Fogg came in and did a nice job breaking momentum and digging up some serve receive for us and working hard in the back row and Kenedee Lowe's accurate serving off the bench was key as well," Coach Rigney said.
Batesville defeats Franklin County
The Lady Bulldogs defeated Franklin County in three sets 25-16, 25-15 and 25-13.
For Batesville, Aly Peters and Cayman Werner led all servers, going 10-of-10. Peters had six kills and four blocks.
Werner and Sophie Gesell each had five kills. Ava Powner led the team with 13 assists.
In the junior varsity game, Batesville won 25-24 and 25-13.
Top servers for the game were Molly Meer 15-of-15 with two aces and Anya Richey 15-of-15 with one ace. Top hitters were Grace Walter and Addison Luers each with four kills. Meer added eight assists.
Batesville's "C" team won 25-24 and 25-16.
The top servers for the night were Kate Bauer 7-of-7 with two aces, Sarah Bedel 6-of-6 and Addilyn Froehling 4-of-4 with one ace. Cora Roth led the team in setting with six assists. Jade Martin led the team in hitting with three kills.
Lady Lions fall to EC
The Lady Lions took on the Lady Trojans of East Central Tuesday and stretched the match to four sets before falling 25-20, 18-25, 25-8 and 25-12.
"The varsity team played some of their best sets this season in the first and second sets of the match. In the second set, we got down 7-0, but the girls never gave up and kept getting stronger and stronger as the set went on," Coach Scanlan said. "They went on to outscore East Central 25 to 11 to win that set 25-18. That takes a lot of determination and shows just what this team is capable of."
For the Lady Lions, Sophia Dora had seven kills, 10 serve receptions and 16 digs. Shrayder Fischer had five kills, one solo block and three digs. Ericka Kuhn added four kills, one solo block and three digs. Brittney Mahan had seven points and five assists. Trisha Morgan finished with eight points, 12 assists and eight digs. Josie Ballenger tallied two kills, four serve receptions and four digs. Lily Brown contributed 10 points, five aces, three kills, 18 serve receptions and 19 digs. Molly Zacher had six points, two aces, 32 serve receptions and 14 digs.
East Central won the junior varsity match 25-13 and 25-18.
Stats for Rushville included Eliza Snow - 6 points, 8 serve receptions, 5 digs; Makenna Ripberger - 8 serve receptions, 5 digs; Rhianna Hedrick - 5 serve receptions, 2 digs; Kiley Parsley - 3 kills, 6 serve receptions, 3 digs; Ivory Herbert - 3 points, 4 assists, 7 digs; Mallory Angle - 2 kills; and Emi Flannery - 3 points, 5 serve receptions, 5 digs.
The Lady Lions will next be in action Thursday as they travel to South Dearborn to talk on the Lady Knights with a 5:30 p.m. start time.
