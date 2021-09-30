South Decatur hosted Jac-Cen-Del on Senior Night for the Lady Cougars. JCD won a tight match in three sets 25-23, 25-20, 25-20.
“We lost in three, but the girls played hard. It was definitely a fun game to watch. The seniors came out ready to celebrate their night,” Coach Clark noted.
For the Lady Cougars, Brook Somers tallied three kills, three aces and one solo block. Emma Weisenbach finished with three aces, one kill and one assist. Alli Nobbe added one kill, 11 assists and one ace. Loryn Pate finished with five kills and one block assist. Sophie Bushhorn had six kills and one block assist. Makayla Somers dished out five assists and Molly Eden put away four kills.
For the Lady Eagles, Olivia Strunk served five aces. Katelyn Wagner tallied two aces, five assists and eight digs. Aundrea Cullen added one ace, six assists and 13 digs. Desiree Sparks finished with a team-high eight kills to go with two solo blocks and one block assist.
Julia Meyer had six kills. Emma Newhart tallied five kills and 11 assists. Maria Meyer dished out one assist and Brailea Kieffer added seven digs.
The Lady Cougars were defeated by Oldenburg Academy 25-18, 25-18, 25-11.
Batesville 3, Rushville 0
RUSHVILLE – Batesville traveled to Rushville on Monday for EIAC volleyball action. The Lady Bulldogs swept the Lady Lions in varsity and junior varsity action.
Batesville opened the night winning the junior varsity contest 25-8, 25-5.
For Batesville, Kaylie Raver was 15-for-15 from the serving line with six aces. Kate Martin and Kennedy Westrick led in serve-receive. Kaylie Raver had five kills on the night with Lydia Haskamp and Sophie Gesell was close behind with three kills each.
Molly Meer handed out nine assists.
For Rushville, Brittney Mahan had one kill, three assists and eight serve receptions. Kiley Parsley added 11 serve receptions and Ivory Herbert had eight digs.
In the varsity match, the Lady Bulldogs won in three sets 25-9, 25-10, 25-8.
For the Lady Lions, Olivia Yager finished with three kills, six assists and nine digs. Molly Zachery added 15 serve receptions and 10 digs. Lily Brown tallied three kills, 22 serve receptions and 10 digs. Ericka Kuhn had three kills. Josie Ballenger finished with two kills, nine serve receptions and 12 digs.
North Decatur 3, Oldenburg 0
GREENSBURG – The varsity Lady Chargers secured another win at home Monday night against Oldenburg Academy 25-23, 25-14, 25-11.
“The girls won in three by hustling on defense and keeping errors to a minimum,” Coach Gauck noted.
Leading the team in kills was Madi Allen with 12, followed by Caroline Stapp with nine, Madelyn Bohman with seven and Aubrey Kennelly with six.
Sami Luttel contributed to the offense with her 27 assists for the night.
On defense, Bohman picked up 20 digs and Aubrey Kennelly had 19. Ella Kunz had two solo blocks.
North junior varsity knocked off the Lady Twisters 25-17, 25-11.
For North, Kelsey Haley picked up seven digs followed by Tyce Robbins six and Clare Kinker four. The team had great serving game. Sofia Gonzalez and Ally Whitaker both served four aces.
Connersville 3, Greensburg 2
CONNERSVILLE – The Lady Spartans of Connersville held serve at home against EIAC foe Greensburg with a 5-set victory 25-18, 22-25, 25-23, 16-25, 18-16.
“We simply got out played based upon desire, hustle and effort. Currently, we are not doing little things that make us better and good teams capitalize on our lapses,” Coach Rigney said.
“As a team, we had too many errors and until we do what’s necessary to fix those, we are going to get the same result night after night.”
Josie Nobbe continues to make her presence known all over the court leading the Lady Piraets in kills, with 25 along with the highest hitting percentage on the team. At the service line, she also was 20-for-20 with two aces.
Also busy at the net was Ella Chapman with 20 kills.
“Carlee Adams had a very strong night playing with an injury and just doing little things that enabled us to stay in points. However, we are a tall team and should be very effective blocking. Right now, that’s a struggle for us which makes it tough to defend,” Coach Rigney added.
Abigail Hoeing had 22 digs in the back court, followed by Josie Nobbe with 20. Jenna Foster led Greensburg in the setting category with 27 assists.
Greensburg is now 13-4 and 0-2 in the EIAC.
Trinity Lutheran 3, Greensburg 0
Greensburg fell to Trinity Lutheran in three sets, 25-16, 25-20, 25-20.
“We are really out of sync right now and we need to quickly find our way back. We aren’t playing with confidence and we are going through the motions,” Coach Rigney said.
At the net, Ella Chapman had 12 kills, followed by Josie Nobbe with seven, and Carlee Adams with five. Janae Comer served 13-for-13 and Josie Nobbe was 12-for-12. Abigail Hoeing was active in the back court with 16 digs while Leah West put up 11 assists.
Richmond 3, Rushville 0
RICHMOND – The Lady Red Devils celebrated Senior Night with a 25-17, 25-9, 25-17 victory over Rushville.
Molly Zachery tallied a team-high 17 serve receptions and 12 digs. Lily Brown added team highs in points with nine (one ace) and digs with 17. Trisha Morgan added two kills, five assists and six digs. Olivia Yager had three kills, three assists and five digs. Ericka Kuhn and Audrey Angle both finished with two kills.
Richmond won the junior varsity contest 25-16, 25-9.
For the Lady Lions, Emi Flannery had five kills and five serve receptions. Brittany Mahan added three assists and five serve receptions. Eliza Snow had nine serve receptions.
