EDINBURGH – On the road at conference foe Edinburgh, South Decatur needed the minimum of three sets to knock off the Lancers.
“Tonight our girls played with awesome intensity to defeat Edinburgh,” Coach Clark. “It was a great way to start conference games with the win.”
For the Lady Cougars, Zsophia Sharp had a team-high 14 kills and 20 digs to go with three blocks and one assist.
Paige McQueen tallied three kills, 18 digs and two aces. Lydia Witkemper finished with 13 digs and one ace.
Makayla Somers dished out a team-high 21 assists along with six kills, two solo blocks, one block assist and 15 digs. Elizabeth Bennett added seven digs and three block assists.
Molly Eden tallied one ace, five kills, one solo block, one block assist and 14 digs. Taylor Somers served one ace to go with four kills, one solo block, two block assists and eight digs.
North Decatur
LAWRENCEBURG – The Lady Tigers posted a 25-10, 25-14 and 25-6 victory over visiting North Decatur Thursday. The Lady Chargers are 0-2 on the young season.
Ella Kunz and Sydney Rohls led the offensive attack with four kills each. Rohls added two digs.
Madi Allen finished with three kills and six digs. Laura Guzzardi set the offense for North with a team-high nine assists to go with three digs. Hannah Gorrell added nine digs and 20 received serves. Kelsey Haley dished out five assists and had three digs.
Sarah Moeller added 11 received serves and two digs. Clare Kinker had 11 received serves. Miley Scudder put down two kills and Annie Waechter added one kill.
The junior varsity Lady Chargers won a 3-setter over Lawrenceburg 14-25, 25-19 and 15-9.
Stats for North included Ellie Johnson – 2 kills, 2 aces; Jo Whitaker – 5 kills, 7 digs; Kendall Hostkoetter – 6 digs; Oakley Freel – 6 assists, 4 digs; Brooke Mauer – 2 kills, 3 digs; Maggie Burkhart – 3 assists; Ally Whitaker – 1 kill, 10 digs; Gabi Adams – 1 kill; and Zoey Hersley – 3 digs.
