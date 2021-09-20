LAWRENCEBURG - The Lady Lions volleyball team traveled to Lawrenceburg on Saturday to compete in the Lawrenceburg Invitational.
The Lady Lions fell to Jennings County 25-8, 25-17.
For Rushville, Olivia Yager tallied five kills, three assists and five digs. Molly Zachery had 14 serve receptions and 11 digs. Trisha Morgan added three kills, six assists and eight digs.
Rushville lost to Rising Sun 25-14, 25-16. Yager had four kills, two assists, three digs and two solo blocks. Zachery added 12 serve receptions and eight digs. Morgan had one kill, four assists, six serve receptions and four digs. Josie Ballenger added eight serve receptions and three digs. Kiley Parsley had one kill and three solo blocks. Brittney Mahan had four serve receptions and eight digs.
The Lady Lions lost to Hauser 25-22, 25-13. Yager finished with four kills, four assists, six digs, one solo block and one assist block. Morgan had two kills, three assists and five digs. Ericka Kuhn added two kills, one assist, five digs, one solo block and one assist block. Audrey Angle finished with one kill, one solo block and one assist block. Lily Brown had 15 serve receptions and 10 digs.
Rushville fell to Southwestern 25-17, 25-22. Yager tallied five kills, eight assists and 13 digs. Morgan had four kills, four assists and 17 digs. Kuhn had two kills and Angle added three kills. Emi Flannery had one kill and one assist. Brown finished with eight serve receptions and 28 digs.
Connersville 3, North Decatur 1
GREENSBURG - The Lady Chargers were defeated by Connersville in four sets 25-19, 25-7, 15-25, 25-23. North is now 10-4 on the season.
According to Coach Gauck, the communication and hustle proved to be much better than Tuesday night, it was just not enough to defeat the Spartans who had a powerful offense and scrappy defense.
"The emotion and excitement on the court during the third set was intense. As a coach, this was so great to see and also a significant turnaround from Tuesday nights energy," Coach Gauck noted.
Leading the Lady Chargers was Caroline Stapp with 12 kills, three aces and 14 digs.
Madi Allen, Madelyn Bohman, Sami Luttel and Aubrey Kennelly added five kills each. Luttel also contributed 23 assists and 14 digs. Bohman added 20 digs, Kennelly 15 digs and Hannah Gorrel 10 digs.
North junior varsity won 25-19, 25-24.
Kelsey Haley had three kills and Sydney Rohls added two kills. Clare Kinker finished with three aces, six assists and seven digs. Tyce Robbins added 14 digs and Zoey Hersley totaled eight digs.
