RUSHVILLE - The Lady Lions took on Morristown on Monday and fell to the Lady Yellow Jackets 25-15, 26-24, 25-18.
"Tonight we honored Olivia Yager for reaching a milestone of 1,000 digs in her career. She did this at the Hauser tournament against Franklin County. She was presented with a game ball before the varsity match," Coach Scanlan said. "Olivia played in her last home match tonight and did not disappoint with 11 kills, seven assists, and 17 digs. Olivia has been a 4-year starter for the Lady Lion volleyball team. She is an outstanding student/athlete and just a wonderful young lady. She will truly be missed once this season comes to an end."
For the Lady Lions, Molly Zachery tallied eight points and 23 serve receptions. Lily Brown added seven points, three aces and 17 digs. Ericka Kuhn finished with five kills and Audrey Angle put away two kills.
Morristown rallied to win the junior varsity contest 17-25, 25-19, 15-10.
For Rushville, Kiley Parsley had nine points, three kills and 16 digs. Emi Flannery added seven points and seven kills. Mallory Angle added six points and five kills. Ivory Herbert contributed five points, six assists and 12 digs. Sophia Dora had 16 serve receptions and 34 digs. Jocelyn Cain added five kills and Brittney Kuhn dished out 10 assists.
Greensburg 3, Batesville 1
Greensburg defeated Batesville in a conference match, 26-24, 26-28, 25-16, 25-16.
"We started off making a lot of serve reception errors and we were making it very difficult on ourselves. Batesville is a strong serving team and they dominated that portion of the match at the beginning," Greensburg Coach Rigney said. "We were able to make some adjustments, pass the ball, and run some offense as the match progressed."
Strong and efficient serving came from Greensburg's Kayla Kelso who was 17-for-17 with four aces.
"The timing of her accurate serving was key for us tonight," Coach Rigney added.
Also serving well was Janae Comer who was 23-for-23 with two aces and Jenna Foster, 17-for-17 with one ace.
Ella Chapman led Greensburg with 12 kills, followed by Josie Nobbe with 10, Carlee Adams with seven, Claire Nobbe with six and Janae Comer with five.
Chapman also tallied eight blocks. Defensively, Abigail Hoeing had 13 digs and Christina Fogg had 12.
"I was proud of the way our girls fought through the adversity tonight. There were times, we were not playing well, but they adjusted and turned it around. Batesville is a solid team. It was a good win for us," Coach Rigney said.
Greensburg won the junior varsity match 25-24, 25-21.
Kaylee Raver led Batesville in serving going 11-for-11. Isabelle Wonnell led the Lady Bulldogs in serve receive with Kate Martin following close behind.
North Decatur 3, Southwestern (Shelby) 0
The North Decatur varsity volleyball team hosted Southwestern (Shelby) on Senior Night. The Lady Chargers celebrated seniors Caroline Kennelly and Lainey Crites and then knocked off the Lady Spartans in three sets 25-14, 25-17, 25-10.
Madelyn Bohman put away 12 kills, followed by Caroline Stapp with 11, Aubrey Kennelly five, Ella Kunz four and Madi Allen and Sami Luttel both with three. Luttel handed out 30 assists on the night. Allen had two solo blocks and Bohman, Kunz and Stapp all had one solo block.
The Lady Chargers served aggressively. Crites had two aces and no errors. Aubrey Kennelly also had two aces. Luttel, Stapp, Caroline Kennelly and Bohman all had an ace each.
Aubrey Kennelly picked up 12 digs followed by Bohman 11, Luttel eight, Stapp five and Caroline Kennelly and Crites both with four.
The junior varsity Lady Chargers also won in two sets.
Clare Kinker dished out 10 assists. Sofia Gonzalez had four assists. Sydney Rohls served five aces followed by Kelsey Haley three, Gonzalez three, Kinker one and Brooker Mauer one. Rohls had four kills. Ally Whitaker and Kelsey Haley contributed three kills. Kinker had two kills. Skyla Wade, Gabi Adams, Brooke Mauer and Tyce Robbins each finished with one kill.
South Ripley 3, South Decatur 0
South Ripley improved to 18-9 on the season with a 25-21, 25-17, 25-11 victory over South Decatur.
"They girls played really hard tonight. They put up a great fight in that first set and fought in the last two," Coach Clark said.
For the Lady Cougars, Brook Somers tallied three aces, three kills and one block assist. Sophie Bushhorn added five kills, one solo block and two block assists. Molly Eden finished with four kills and two aces.
Makayla Somers dished out seven assists to go along with one kill and one block assist. Alli Nobbe handed out five assists and had one ace. Loryn Pate served three aces and added one kill.
Greensburg 3, Franklin County 0
The Lady Pirates moved to 17-5 overall and 3-2 in the EIAC with a 25-5, 25-15, 25-8 over Franklin County
"We were able to control the tempo of the match and sustain it through the entire contest," Coach Rigney said.
At the line serving, Abigail Hoeing was effective serving 21-for-21 with three aces followed by Josie Nobbe 10-for-10 with two aces, and Christina Fogg 12-for-12.
Strong play at the net came from Josie Nobbe with 19 kills and Ella Chapman with 12.
Defensively, Abigail Hoeing dug 14 hits while Christina Fogg followed with 11. Jenna Foster put up 25 assists.
Connersville 3, Rushville 0
The Lady Lions were defeated by the Lady Spartans of Connersville 25-14, 25-11, 25-14.
Olivia Yager had five points, six kills, six assists and 11 digs. Molly Zachery finished with six points and 13 serve receptions. Emi Flannery had two kills and Josie Ballenger finished with 15 serve receptions
Connersville won the junior varsity match 25-24, 25-16.
For the Lady Lions, Flannery had four kills. Mallory Angle added five points and three aces. Ivory Herbert finished with five points and three assists. Brittney Mahan had two kills, three assists and eight digs. Sophia Dora added 25 digs.
Batesville 3, South Dearborn 2
The Lady Bulldogs traveled to South Dearborn and defeated the Lady Knights 25-13, 20-25, 25-15, 24-26, 15-10 in varsity action.
In junior varsity action, Batesville won 25-16, 25-12. Kaylie Raver was 10-for-10 from the serving line with two aces. Isabelle Wonnell led the team in serve receive. Sophie Gesell had four kills. Annie Negovetich led the team in setting with six assists.
