GREENSBURG - Greensburg's gym was full of celebration Thursday in the regular season finale for the volleyball squad.
The Lady Pirates celebrated a 25-20, 25-18 and 25-19 victory over conference rival East Central to move to 7-0 in the EIAC and capture the conference championship.
The victory also completed an undefeated, 30-0 regular season for the Lady Pirates.
On top of all that, the Lady Pirates honored eight seniors on Senior Night. It was an emotional night for seniors Karigan Acton, Ella Chapman, Hailey Duerstock, Christina Fogg, Jenna Foster, Abigail Hoeing, Kenedee Lowe and Josie Nobbe.
"All of these girls have given a lot to the program and their efforts were celebrated last night with many of their supporters there to see them complete the undefeated season," Coach Rigney said.
Greensburg was solid from the service line against the Lady Trojans. Josie Nobbe served 21-of-23 with one ace. Janae Comer went 17-of-17 with one ace and Christina Fogg was 11-of-12.
The Lady Pirates' offense was set by the 16 assists from Jenna Foster and the 15 assists from Mya Comer. The setters fed the ball to Josie Nobbe and Ella Chapman who both had 11 kills, followed by Carlee Adams with seven kills and Janae Comer with five kills.
"Blocking was key for us tonight thanks to Ella Chapman, Leah West, Carlee Adams, Josie Nobbe, Janae Comer, and Claire Nobbe and defensively, Josie Nobbe dug up 18, followed by Christina Fogg with 14," Coach Rigney added. "Along with celebrating our undefeated regular season, we also captured the EIAC title last night finishing 7-0. Now it's time to look forward and prepare for a tough sectional."
Greensburg opens sectional play Thursday at Lawrenceburg against the host Lady Tigers (20-4).
Batesville
The Lady Bulldogs capped the regular season with a loss a tight match at Lawrenceburg 25-22, 25-20, 20-25 and 25-23. Batesville ends the regular season at 18-10.
For the Lady Bulldogs, Alyson Peters and Cayman Werner led the attack with 12 kills each. Sophie Gesell added nine kills. Reesa Zimmerman had six kills and Maggie Wilson had five kills. Werner handed out 17 assists. Ava Powner and Molly Meer dished out 10 assists each.
Wilson led the Lady Bulldogs from the service line with four aces. Isabelle Wonnell served three aces and Werner served one ace.
Peters led Batesville defensively at the net with five blocks. Wilson tallied 19 digs followed by Werner 18, Wonnell 14 and Laney Walsman 11.
Batesville's junior varsity defeated the Lady Tigers 25-16 and 25-22.
Annie Negovetich was the top server for the night, going 12-of-12. Ava Walsman led the team in serve receive. Molly Meer led the team hitting with nine kills. Addison Luers guided the offense with 15 assists.
The "C" team fell to Lawrenceburg 25-21 and 25-16.
Jade Martin was the top server, going 7-of-7 with three aces. Addilyn Froehling and Briley Broshears led the team in serve receive. Kate Bauer finished with three kills. Cora Roth dished out five assists.
Batesville takes on South Dearborn (3-18) at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the opening match of the sectional at Lawrenceburg.
Sectional pairings
The IHSAA announced the tournament draw for volleyball Sunday. Sectional play begins Oct. 11. Here is a glance at the local teams and the sectional draws.
Class 3A
Sectional 29 at Lawrenceburg
M1: South Dearborn vs. Batesville
M2: Connersville vs. Franklin County
M3: Greensburg vs. Lawrenceburg
M4: Rushville vs. M1 winner
M5: M2 winner vs. M3 winner
Championship: M4 winner vs. M5 winner
Class 2A
Sectional 45 at Hauser
M1: North Decatur vs. Hauser
M2: Milan vs. Southwestern (Hanover)
M3: Switzerland County vs. M1 winner
M4: South Ripley vs. M2 winner
Championship: M3 winner vs. M4 winner
Class A
Sectional 60 at Waldron
M1: Oldenburg vs. Morristown
M2: Waldron vs. Jac-Cen-Del
M3: Southwestern (Shelby) vs. South Decatur
M4: Edinburgh vs. M1 winner
M5: M2 winner vs. M3 winner
Championship: M4 winner vs. M5 winner
