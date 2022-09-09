GREENSBURG - Looking for a third straight win at home this week, the Lady Pirates hosted EIAC foe Connersville. Greensburg moved to 16-0 on the season and 3-0 in conference action with a 25-13, 25-18 and 25-12.
Josie Nobbe was big at the net against the Lady Spartans, finishing with 12 kills. Ella Chapman added eight kills and Carlee Adams chipped in with five kills.
Strong serving for Greensburg came from Jenna Foster, who was 18-of-18 with one ace, Josie Nobbe 16-of-16 with four aces and Janae Comer 16-of-16 with one ace.
Foster dished out 13 assists and Comer added 10 assists.
Defensively, Josie Nobbe dug up 26 offensive hits along with Abigail Hoeing, who was active with 17 digs. Both Leah West and Claire Nobbe contributed offensively with timely hits and touching blocks, according to Coach Rigney.
Connersville junior Hailey Sembach led the Lady Spartans with eight kills. Sophomore Addie Phillips had five kills. Aubrey Eggers, Breanna Brock and MeKenna Lucas all added four kills.
On Wednesday, Greensburg rolled to a win over South Dearborn 25-13, 25-11 and 25-15.
Foster was a perfect 25-of-25 from the service line with two aces. Josie Nobbe served 14-of-14 with two aces, and Hoeing served 12-of-12.
At the net, Chapman put down 14 kills, followed by Josie Nobbe with five and Adams with four.
Greensburg was active on the defensive side of the court with Josie Nobbe, Foster and Hoeing all having 12 digs.
Foster led the Lady Pirates with 34 assists. Comer added 22 assists.
"It wasn't our best night from an execution side of things, but it's a conference win and one we need to look at in order to get better," Coach Rigney said.
Batesville
In three close sets, Jennings County held off visiting Batesville 25-20, 26-24 and 26-24. The varsity Lady Bulldogs are 7-4 on the season.
In the junior varsity game, Jennings County won in three sets 25-15, 23-25 and 15-7.
Molly Meer led Batesville in serving, going 9-of-9. Annie Negovetich served 8-of-8 with one ace. Addison Luers had seven kills for the night. The Lady Bulldogs had 40 sets with no errors and 10 assists.
Rushville
The Lady Lions battled for five sets with the Lady Panthers of Knightstown Thursday before getting the win 10-25, 25-19, 25-21, 21-25, and 15-10.
"The team started slow but we were able to bounce back after that first set and get their feet underneath them to get the win," Coach Scanlan said. "The JV team is really starting to come together and starting to put wins on the board."
Stats for the Lady Lions included Molly Zachery - 6 points, 21 serve receptions, 20 digs; Lily Brown - 6 points, 2 aces, 8 kills, 21 digs; Josie Ballenger - 11 points, 15 serve receptions, 28 digs; Trisha Morgan - 6 kills, 7 serve receptions, 7 digs; Brittney Mahan - 11 points, 3 kills, 27 assists, 12 digs; Ericka Kuhn - 8 points, 2 kills, 5 digs; Shrayder Fischer - 6 kills, 2 assists; and Sophia Dora - 8 points, 3 aces, 10 kills, 28 serve receptions, 16 digs.
The junior varsity Lady Lions knocked off the Lady Panthers 25-19 and 25-17.
Stats for Rushville included Emi Flannery - 3 points, 7 kills, 10 digs; Mallory Angle - 3 kills; Ivory Herbert - 4 points, 1 ace, 15 assists; Macy Blevins - 9 points, 2 aces, 3 digs; Kiley Parsley - 3 points, 1 ace, 8 kills, 14 digs; Rhianna Hedrick - 1 kill, 3 assists; Makenna Ripberger - 6 points, 2 aces, 2 kills, 7 serve receptions, 5 digs; and Eliza Snow - 7 points, 3 aces, 5 serve receptions, 4 digs.
