ST. LEON - Greensburg defeated East Central Monday in three sets, 25-18, 25-9, 25-17.
"This was by far our best match of the young season. We did a very good job of turning defense into offense and were able to control the net. We worked hard in the back court," Coach Rigney said. "Abigail Hoeing, Janae Comer, and Josie Nobbe did a nice job tracking balls down. At the net, Josie Nobbe was dominant with her hitting, but we blocked well, managed sets well, and reacted quickly."
"Our blocking was solid with Janae Comer, Carlee Adams and Leah West on the outsides setting the blocks, while Ella Chapman and Claire Nobbe were very effective with their presence and strong push in the middle. Our setters, Jenna Foster and Mya Comer struggled a bit in the beginning of the match, but then they settled in and really hit our hitters' positions and enabled them to go to work," Coach Rigney added.
Strong serving came from Josie Nobbe, who was 17-18 with five aces, followed by Abigail Hoeing, who was 14-14 with two aces.
Josie Nobbe led the offense with 17 kills. Ella Chapman followed with nine kills. As a team, the Lady Pirates had seven blocks. Mya Comer put up 17 assists while Jenna Foster followed with 15.
"We were able to be successful tonight because we did the little things very well. Our serve reception was the best I've seen thus far and we were all on the same page with our level of competitiveness, communication, enthusiasm, and effort. We are now 5-0 on the season. I am hopeful there are more performances like this to come," Coach Rigney said.
South Decatur
The Lady Cougars picked up a win over Knightstown Monday in four sets 19-25, 25-23, 25-10, 25-17.
The girls played amazing tonight. They had a slow start, but then turned it on and didn't let up," Coach Clark noted.
For the Lady Cougars, Paige McQueen served two aces and had 26 digs. Lydia Witkemper finished with 15 digs. Makayla Somers added two solo blocks, three assist blocks and 20 assists.
Sophia Bushhorn led the attack by South with 12 kills. Zsophia Sharp had nine kills, one solo block and three assists.
South is 3-2 on the season and host Edinburgh Thursday.
North Decatur
The Lady Chargers started off the 2022 volleyball season with a 3-set win over Eastern Hancock in the varsity match. North won 25-17, 25-19 and 25-10.
Coach Gauck said the girls moved well together and stayed aggressive to set themselves up for the successful evening.
Caroline Stapp and Madeline Bohman led the offense with 14 kills and 11 kills, respectively. Madi Allen and Ella Kunz both put away three kills.
Setter Sami Luttel contributed 27 assists for the night. Aubrey Kennelly and Hannah Gorrell took care of the defense by picking up 12 and 10 digs, respectively.
In the junior varsity contest, the Lady Chargers won 24-25, 25-24 and 16-14. Sydney Rohls, Kelsey Haley and Clare Kinker contributed two aces each. On defense, Ally Whitaker picked up 10 digs and Kelsey Haley had eight. Kelsey Haley also contributed nine kills followed by Gabi Adams and Ally Whitaker with two each.
North host Lawrenceburg Thursday.
Batesville
Batesville hosted Madison on Tuesday. The Lady Bulldogs won the varsity match in three sets 25-22, 25-22 and 25-20.
Batesville won the junior varsity contest in two sets 25-14 and 25-24. Leading the team with serves, Grace Walter 14 for 16 from the serving line with four Aces. Annie Negovetich led the team with three kills and Addison Luers had a total of five assists. Ava Walsman led the team in serve receives. The C team won in two sets 25-20 and 25-23. Top servers were Cora Roth 13-for-13 with a total of two aces and Briley Broshears 11-for-12 with a total of three aces. Leading hitter for the C team was Sarah Bedel with three kills.
Against South Ripley, the junior varsity won in three sets 25-18, 21-25 and 15-10. Leading the team in serves was Addison Luers 15-for-16 with one ace. Lydia Haskamp led the team with five kills and Addison Luers had a total of 13 assists on the night. Varsity was victorious in three sets 25-11, 25-23 and 25-22.
Rushville
The Lady Lions hosted Franklin County for the regular season opener. The Lady Wildcats prevailed in three sets 25-15, 25-16, 25-14.
For the Lady Lions, Sophia Dora had five kills and 10 serve receptions. Lily Brown added five points, two aces, three kills and 10 serve receptions. Molly Zachery had 19 serve receptions and eight digs. Trisha Morgan tallied nine points, two aces, eight assists, one kill and four digs. Brittney Mahan had four points, one ace, two kills and four assists.
The junior varsity Lady Lions fell in three sets 23-25, 25-12, 15-13.
For Rushville, Macy Blevins served five points and one ace to go with two digs. Kiley Parsley added seven points, one ace, 13 serve receptions, six kills and nine digs. Mekenna Ripberger had four points, one ace, two kills and six serve receptions. Ivory Herbert dished out 13 assists.
