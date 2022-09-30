The Lady Pirates moved to 28-0 on the season with a 17-25, 25-11, 25-21 and 25-11 victory over Hauser.
"We obviously weren't up to the challenge at the beginning of the match and Hauser was definitely ready, but once we decided to win the battle at the net, things improved for us," Coach Rigney said.
Aggressive serving came from Josie Nobbe, who was 22-of-24 with four aces, Mya Comer 16-of-17 with one ace, Jenna Foster 16-of-17 with one ace, and Christina Fogg 15-of-15 with three aces.
"Our offense was spread among all of our hitters tonight which was very effective thanks to our setters Jenna Foster who put up 24 assists and Mya Comer who added 16," Coach Rigney added.
Josie Nobbe had 18 kills, followed by Ella Chapman with 15, Claire Nobbe with seven, Carlee Adams with six Leah West with five and Janae Comer with three.
Defensively, Christina Fogg picked up 30 digs, followed by Josie Nobbe with 14, and Jenna Foster with 11.
"The girls are tired; we have played seven matches in five days. They need a few days without matches and we need to spend some time sharpening up a couple areas of our game," Coach Rigney said.
North Decatur
The Lady Chargers volleyball team earned another conference win Thursday against Waldron, winning in three sets 25-14, 25-17 and 25-12. The Lady Chargers are now 5-0 on conference.
Madelyn Bohman contributed 10 kills, 14 digs, three aces and one solo block. Caroline Stapp added nine kills, nine digs and two block assists. Sami Luttel dished out 28 assists to go with five kills, four aces and 10 digs on the night. Aubrey Kennelly had one ace and picked up seven digs. Hannah Gorrell added three digs. Ella Kunz and Madi Allen each contributed five kills and Sydney Rohls chipped in with four kills. Kunz and Rohls added four and two block assists, respectively. Skyla Wade served two aces.
North's junior varsity team came out on top against Waldron as well, winning in three sets 25-16, 24-25 and 15-8.
Kelsey Haley put away six kills, had 11 digs and added two aces. Ally Whitaker served one ace and contributed three kills and four digs. Claire Kinker had 11 assists and five digs. Brooke Mauer and Gabi Adams each contributed one kill. Kendall Hostkoetter added one ace and four digs. Anna Mauer and Oakley Freely picked up four and three digs, respectively.
Rushville
The Lady Lions traveled to Hope Thursday to take on the Lady Jets of Hauser. The Lady Lions lost in three sets 25-20, 25-15 and 25-18.
For Rushville, Lily Brown tallied nine points, two aces, two kills, 12 serve receptions, and 12 digs. Kiley Parsley added two kills and three digs.Josie Ballenger finished with five points, 17 serve receptions and 16 digs. Trisha Morgan dished out 15 assists to go with one kill and five digs. Brittney Mahan added 17 serve receptions and eight digs. Ericka Kuhn had one kill and 12 digs. Shrayder Fischer put away three kills. Sophia Dora contributed 13 kills, 11 serve receptions and 14 digs.
The JV Lady Lions battled for three sets, but lost 22-25, 25-16 and 15-8.
Stats for the Lady Lions included Ella Bowles - one kill; Emi Flannery - six kills, 12 serve receptions, eight digs; Mallory Angle - two kills, one solo block; Macy Blevins - one kill, six serve receptions, five digs; Kiley Parsley - four kills, seven serve receptions, 11 digs; Rhianna Hedrick - eight points, four aces, 11 assists, four digs; Makenna Ripberger - two kills, 11 serve receptions, four digs; and Eliza Snow - four serve receptions, two digs.
