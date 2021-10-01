The Lady Pirates made it two wins in a row with a home victory over Hauser and road victory at South Dearborn.
Greensburg got back on the winning side of things beating Hauser 25-17, 25-21, 25-21.
“It was an eventful evening with a lot of energy from the fans, coaches and players,” Coach Rigney said.
For the Lady Pirates, Josie Nobbe served 19-for-19 with one ace. Abigail Hoeing was 17-for-17 serving with three aces, and Christina Fogg was 15--for-15.
Josie Nobbe also led Greensburg in kills with nine and Ella Chapman followed with six kills. Ella Chapman was key at the net with her presence putting down 10 blocks throughout the match.
Abigail Hoeing was active in the back row with 16 digs and Jenna Foster put up 15 assists.
Greensburg picked up a conference win over South Dearborn 25-17 ,25-10, 25-11.
Strong serving came from Josie Nobbe who was 21-for-21 with three aces, followed by Jenna Foster and Abigail Hoeing who were both 13-for-13 with one ace each.
At the net, Ella Chapman had 14 kills followed by Josie Nobbe and Leah West, who both put down seven kills.
In the back court, Abigail Hoeing had 16 digs.
Greensburg moves to 15-5 overall and 1-2 in the EIAC.
Hauser 3, North Decatur 1
HOPE – On the road at Hauser, the Lady Chargers were defeated in volleyball action in four sets 25-19, 20-25, 25-13, 25-22.
For the Lady Chargers, Ella Kunz played well at the net with three solo blocks and two assisted blocks. Madi Allen contributed with two solo blocks. Caroline Stapp put away nine kills. Madelyn Bohman had seven kills and Sami Luttel had four kills. Hannah Gorrell and Sami Luttel both picked up 15 digs. Bohman and Stapp picked up 14 digs and Aubrey Kennelly had 13 digs.
Hauser won the junior varsity match in two sets. North’s attacks were distributed across the team with Sydney Rohls, Sophia Gonzalez, Skyla Wade all contributing two kills. Clare Kinker was active on defense with nine digs and Tyce Robbins had seven digs.
Connersville 3, Rushville 0
RUSHVILLE – It was Pink Out Night at the Lady Lion volleyball game with EIAC foe Connersville on Thursday. Olivia Yager, Lily Brown, Carlie Kuhn, Molly Zachery, and Shrayder Fischer each honored a special person in their lives that has been affected by cancer. There was a silent auction for gift baskets and a donation bucket in which approximately $550 was raised. This money is being given to the Jamie Reed family and will be put into a 529 account that has been set up at Edward Jones to benefit her boys’ education.
The Lady Lions lost to a very hard hitting Connersville team 25-12, 25-14, 25-8.
For the Lady Lions, Trisha Morgan had six points, four assists and five serve receptions. Josie Ballenger finished with 14 serve receptions. Olivia Yager had six kills and 10 digs. Ericka Kuhn added two solo blocks and Audrey Angle had one solo block and one block assist.
Rushville won the junior varsity contest in three sets 25-14, 16-25, 15-11.
For Rushville, Emi Flannery tallied three kills, 11 digs and one solo block. Ivory Herbert added five points, four assists and 10 digs. Kiley Parsley had seven serve receptions and 10 digs. Brittney Mahan added nine points, five assists and eight digs. Jocelyn Cain had five kills, one solo block and one block assist.
JCD 3, Milan 1
OSGOOD – In a thrilling come from behind win in the fourth set, Jac-Cen-Del walked away with the win over Milan on Thursday 25-22, 19-25, 25-17, 27-25. The Lady Eagles were down 24-16 in the fourth set before rallying for the win.
“This group of young woman have really shown resilience in the last couple of weeks of the season. We have won some really tight contests that could have went either way. They are really clicking together and able to withstand the runs from the other side and still finish sets. I am incredibly proud of how they have pulled together to play their best volleyball at the end of the season,” Coach Schmeltz said.
For the Lady Eagles, Aundrea Cullen served seven aces and added 10 digs. Desiree Sparks tallied one ace, 14 kills, one solo block and one block assist. Brynn Negangard served two aces. Emma Newhart served 13-for-13 and had seven kills, 20 assists and 18 digs. Karen Nuku finished with seven kills. Maria Meyer had one block assist. Katelyn Wagner added 14 assists. Lexus Jones had 13 digs and Olivia Strunk had 10 digs.
