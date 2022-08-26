CONNERSVILLE - After dropping the first set 29-27 on the road at Connersville, the Lady Pirates rallied two win the next three sets and the match 25-14, 25-18 and 25-10. Greensburg is 10-0 on the season.
"From the score it's easy to see that we were on the struggle bus at the beginning of the match. We were definitely looking for Connersville to make mistakes and we were ok with taking the easy way out, but we did make some adjustments and were able to capture the win," Coach Rigney said.
At the serving line, Jenna Foster was 28-of-28 with three aces. Josie Nobbe was 23-of-23 with one ace and Janae Comer was 13-of-13 with two aces.
At the net, Ella Chapman had 19 kills followed by Josie Nobbe 10 and Carlee Adams eight. Mya Comer put up 19 assists and Jenna Foster put up 15.
Defensively, Janae Comer and Josie Nobbe each had 17 digs, followed by Abigail Hoeing with 14.
"Both Claire Nobbe and Carlee Adams stepped up for us at the net with managing sets and blocking. We are finding a way to win, but we have a lot to clean up, take ownership of, and fix. Fortunately, we have the weekend off," Coach Rigney added.
North Decatur
The Lady Chargers improved to 6-2 on the season with a 3-set win over Franklin County 25-9, 25-22 and 25-19.
Coach Gauck noted, everyone on the court contributed in multiple ways; communication, hustle and ball control all looked great.
Caroline Stapp notched 15 kills and added nine digs on the night. Also on the offensive attack, Madi Allen added eight kills, Sydney Rohls two kills and Ella Kunz four kills. Madelyn Bohman contributed seven kills and 10 digs.
Defensively, Aubrey Kennelly finished with 14 digs while Hannah Gorrell added 11 digs.
Sami Luttel rounded out the stats with 31 assists and an all-around great night serving aggressively, according to Coach Gauck.
The Lady Charger junior varsity team lost in three hard fought sets. Kelsey Haley and Clare Kinker contributed seven assists each. Sydney Rohls and Kelsey Haley added three aces each. Oakely Freel had four digs on the night and offensively, Ally Whitaker added four kills. Kelsey Haley had three kills. Jo Whitaker, Gabi Adams and Brooke Mauer all had two kills and Sydney Rohls chipped in with one kill.
Finally, the ND "C" team won both sets. Libby Crawford set 11-of-11. Kendall Hostkoetter had four digs. Oakley Freel served two aces and Gabi Adams had three kills.
The Lady Chargers are back in action at 6 p.m. Monday at Tri.
South Decatur
The Lady Cougars were knocked off in four sets by host South Ripley 20-25, 25-20, 25-21 and 25-18.
For the Lady Cougars, Makayla Somers had 12 assists, nine kills, three solo blocks and three aces. Zsophia Sharp had eight kills, two solo blocks and two assist blocks. Sophie Bushhorn added six kills, one assist, one assist block and one ace. Molly Eden tallied three kills, four aces and one block. Paige McQueen had two kills, two aces and two assist blocks. Lydia Witkemper dished out one assist to go with nine digs. Selma Smith had 16 digs.
South lost the junior varsity game 25-11 and 25-5.
Piper Phelps and Hanna Gridley both had one kill for the Lady Cougars. Daisy Martin handed out two assists. Morgan Reatherford had an ace.
Rushville
Rushville made the long trip to South Dearborn and battled through three tight sets before falling to the Lady Knights 29-27, 25-23 and 25-22.
"The players are playing hard and we are seeing big strides in what takes place in practice being converted to game time situations. It is a fun group and a great group of players who will continue to get better and better," Coach Scanlan said.
Stats for Rushville included Molly Zachery - 18 serve receptions, 15 digs, 2 assists, 1 kill; Lily Brown - 10 points, 4 aces, 4 kills, 21 serve receptions, 29 digs; Josie Ballenger - 1 kill, 7 serve receptions, 2 digs; Trisha Morgan - 7 points, 1 kill, 9 assists, 10 digs; Brittney Mahan - 8 points, 3 aces, 8 assists; Ericka Kuhn - 2 kills, 3 digs; Shrayder Fischer - 5 kills, 1 solo block; and Sophia Dora - 7 points, 2 aces, 9 kills, 11 serve receptions, 18 digs, 1 solo block.
The JV team took the match to three sets. After losing the first set 25-12, the Lady Lions bounced back and won the next two sets 25-22 and 16-14.
Stats for the Lady Lions included Ella Bowles - 1 kill; Emi Flannery - 4 kills, 5 serve receptions, 6 digs; Mallory Angle - 2 kills; Ivory Herbert - 14 points, 8 aces, 2 kills, 9 assists, 5 digs; Macy Blevins - 5 serve receptions, 3 digs; Kiley Parsley - 4 kills, 12 serve receptions, 5 digs; Rhianna Hedrick - 10 serve receptions, 5 digs; Makenna Ripberger - 4 points, 1 kill, 2 assists, 13 serve receptions, 9 digs; and Eliza Snow - 5 points, 4 serve receptions, 5 digs.
The Lady Lions return to action at 5 p.m. Tuesday hosting undefeated Greensburg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.