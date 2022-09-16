GREENSBURG - Looking to notch a fifth conference victory, the Lady Pirates hosted Lawrenceburg Thursday.
Greensburg needed just three sets to move to 19-0 on the season and 5-0 in the EIAC with a 25-19, 25-14 and 25-15 victory over the Lady Tigers.
"It was a great night for us. We did a lot of things well, made adjustments, and were pretty efficient with our net play," Coach Rigney said.
At the net, Josie Nobbe led the Lady Pirates in kills with 19.
"She was really effective all across the net, as well as from the back row," Coach Rigney added.
Ella Chapman put down 13 kills and made her presence known while blocking. Leah West added five kills and Carlee Adams finished with four kills.
Aggressive serving came from Josie Nobbe who was 15-of-18 with one one ace, Jenna Foster 14-of-15 with one ace, Mya Comer 14-of-15 and Janae Comer 12-of-12.
"Defensively, Josie Nobbe and Abigail Hoeing adjusted to their offense, began reading well and got their hands on a lot of balls in the back row which enabled us to reset and win points," Coach Rigney said.
Jenna Foster handed out 13 assists while playing very good defense and Mya Comer dished out 19 assists and probably had her best performance of the season, according to Coach Rigney.
"She was all over the court and spread out our offense which threw off their defense. We need to build upon this match. It was a good win for us, but there are still areas we need to improve upon. We recognize it and will work to be better in our next game. Tonight's effort is what is needed to continue our success. The girls should be very proud of their performance," Coach Rigney said.
Batesville
Batesville traveled to county-rival Milan on Thursday and won the varsity match in three sets 25-14, 25-17 and 25-14.
For the Lady Bulldogs, Laney Walsman served a perfect 12-of-12 with three aces. Cayman Werner had a big day serving 15-of-16 with eight aces.
Maggie Wilson led the Lady Bulldogs attack with 12 kills. Werner finished with 11 kills. Aly Peters chipped in with seven kills. Reesa Zimmerman added six kills.
Ava Powner set the offense with 20 assists. Werner dished out 14 assists.
Milan knocked off the junior varsity Lady Bulldogs 16-25, 25-19 and 15-13.
Addison Luers was the top server against the Lady Indians, going 11-of-11 with one ace. Luers also handed out 10 assists. Annie Negovetich led the team in serve receive. Grace Walter led the Lady Bulldogs' attack with five kills.
Rushville
On the road at Triton Central Thursday, the Lady Lions fell to the Lady Tigers in three sets 25-7, 25-15 and 25-11.
For the Lady Lions, Sophia Dora had four kills, 12 serve receptions and eight digs. Shrayder Fischer added six serve receptions and six digs. Brittney Mahan tallied five points, two aces and 10 assists. Josie Ballenger finished with five points and seven digs. Lily Brown had four kills, 13 serve receptions and nine digs. Molly Zachery added 17 serve receptions and 11 digs.
Triton Central won the junior varsity match25-12 and 25-8.
For Rushville, Ivory Herbert had four points, two aces and four assists. Emi Flannery added 10 serve receptions and eight digs. Kiley Parsley had a team-high three kills and Makenna Ripberger added seven serve receptions and 10 digs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.