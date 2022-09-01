MADISON - Greensburg made the long trip to Madison looking to stay undefeated on the season. After three high-level sets, Greensburg prevailed 25-22, 25-13 and 25-20. The Lady Pirates improve to 12-0.
"We started off slow and were not reacting to the pace of the match, but we made adjustments, quickened our transitions and reacted athletically to keep balls alive and win the battles at the net," Coach Rigney said.
For the Lady Pirates, Ella Chapman had 16 kills followed by Josie Nobbe 12, and Carlee Adams five.
"Carlee was impressive tonight hitting and blocking," Coach Rigney added. "Outside of our kill leaders, Janae Comer had a strong game at the net, as did Claire Nobbe and Leah West with their blocking. Our back row was very active with Abigail Hoeing digging 22, Josie Nobbe with 9 and Janae Comer with 8."
Greensburg setters Jenna Foster and Mya Comer each put up 14 assists, but they also were so instrumental defensively throughout the match, according to Coach Rigney.
"It was an exciting match to be a part of; long points, lots of effort, and a great amount of enthusiasm made for a memorable evening," Coach Rigney said.
Batesville
The Hauser Lady Jets came to Batesville Thursday.
In varsity action, Batesville was victorious in four4 sets, 25-17, 17-25, 25-16 and 25-20. Laney Walsman was the top server going 21-of-21. Maggie Wilson led the team in serve receives.
The junior varsity Lady Bulldogs won 25-8 and 25-18. Molly Meer led the JV team in setting with eight assists. Addison Luers led the team in hitting with seven kills. Annie Negovetich led the team in serve receives and Molly Meer led the team in serving, going 15-of-16.
Rushville
BROOKVILLE - On the road at Franklin County, the Lady Lions fell to the Lady Wildcats 25-18, 25-18 and 25-8 in EIAC action.
Stats for the Lady Lions included Molly Zachery - 7 points, 3 aces, 24 serve receptions, 9 digs; Lily Brown - 3 kills, 11 serve receptions, 11 digs; Trisha Morgan - 5 assists, 5 digs, 1 assist block; Brittney Mahan - 3 assists, 5 digs; Ericka Kuhn - 2 kills, 1 solo block; Shrayder Fischer - 2 kills; and Sophia Dora - 4 kills, 15 serve receptions, 13 digs.
In junior varsity action, Rushville was victorious 25-14, 22-25 and 15-13.
Stats for Rushville included Emi Flannery - 7 points, 4 kills, 11 serve receptions, 11 digs; Mallory Angle - 4 kills, 1 solo block; Ivory Herbert - 11 assists, 13 digs; Macy Blevins - 6 points, 3 serve receptions, 4 digs; Kiley Parsley - 4 points, 4 kills, 7 serve receptions, 11 digs, 1 solo block; Makenna Ripberger - 9 points, 4 aces, 11 serve receptions, 7 kills; and Eliza Snow - 7 points, 5 serve receptions, 14 digs.
On Thursday, Rushville hosted South Dearborn with the Lady Knights prevailing in four sets 25-19, 25-23, 13-25 and 25-17.
Stats for Rushville's varsity included Molly Zachery - 5 points, 3 aces, 27 serve receptions, 22 digs; Lily Brown - 12 points, 2 aces, 3 kills, 15 serve receptions, 12 digs; Jose Ballenger - 2 kills, 5 serve receptions, 4 digs, 1 assist block; Trisha Morgan - 9 points, 1 ace, 10 assists, 10 digs; Brittney Mahan - 6 points, 2 aces, 3 assists, 6 digs; Ericka Kuhn - 6 points, 1 ace, 3 kills, 7 digs, 1 assist block; Shrayder Fischer - 2 kills, 4 digs, 1 solo block; and Sophia Dora - 8 points, 6 kills, 12 serve receptions, 15 digs.
Rushville won the junior varsity match 25-18 and 25-18.
Stats for the Lady Lions included Ella Bowles - 1 kill, 1 solo block, 1 assist block; Emi Flannery - 8 points, 2 kills, 13 digs, 1 solo block; Mallory Angle - 2 points, 1 ace, 2 kills; Ivory Herbert - 7 points, 2 aces, 8 assists, 8 digs, 1 assist block; Kiley Parsley - 2 points, 1 ace, 5 kills, 8 digs; Makenna Ripberger - 12 points, 2 aces, 13 serve receptions, 5 digs; and Eliza Snow - 5 serve receptions, 7 digs.
The Lady Lions will next be in action Saturday for the Rushville Invitational as Connersville, North Decatur, and Centerville come to town.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.