GREENSBURG – The Lady Pirates picked up their first win on the volleyball season with a 3-set win over Rushville 25-10, 25-18 and 25-12. Greensburg moves to 1-5 on the season and 1-0 in the EIAC. Rushville is 1-4 and 0-2 in the conference.
Senior Claire Nobbe led the Lady Pirates’ offensive attack with nine kills. Averi Helms added eight kills. Janae Comer and Mya Comer both finished with six kills. Claire Larrison had four kills and Victoria Stier added three kills.
Nobbe added two total blocks. Janae Comer led the Lady Pirates with 14 digs. Mya Comer was next for Greensburg with 12 digs. Kirley Lowe had 11 digs.
Mya Comer set the offense with 14 assists. Helms dished out 11 assists.
South Decatur
The Lady Cougars improved to 8-2 on the season with a 3-set win over Columbus Christian 25-11, 25-7 and 25-6.
For South, Daisy Martin had one kill, three assists and three digs. Zsophia Sharp finished with four aces, nine kills, four solo blocks, four block assists and three digs. Elizabeth Bennett added two aces, four kills, two digs, two block assists and two solo blocks.
Paige McQueen tallied three aces, two kills and three digs. Lydia Witkemper served two aces and had one dig. Makayla Somers finished with three aces, four kills, one solo block, one block assist, 12 assists and two digs. Taylor Somers chipped in with two aces, four kills, one assist and four digs.
Monday, South defeated visiting Crothersville in three sets 25-13, 25-12 and 25-13.
“A slow start, but we had a strong finish. Lots of great kills tonight,” Coach Clark said.
Paige McQueen tallied two aces, nine kills and six digs for the Lady Cougars. Zsophia Sharp added three aces, eight kills, 11 digs and one assist. Lydia Witkemper chipped in with four aces and seven digs.
Makayla Somers finished with four aces, four kills, 22 assists, five digs and two solo blocks. Molly Eden served two aces to go with three kills, one block assist, one assist and two digs. Taylor Somers had one ace, six kills, one solo block, one dig and one assist. Raygan Harrison picked up two digs.
North Decatur
The Lady Chargers posted a sweep of visiting Tri.
For varsity, North won in the minimum three sets 25-11, 25-16 and 25-8.
Ella Kunz put away 10 kills for the Lady Chargers. Madi Allen added seven kills and served five aces. Sydney Rohls added six kills and one ace. Miley Scudder contributed five kills and two aces. Sarah Moeller and Annie Waechter added three and two kills, respectively.
Kelsey Haley served two aces and set up 17 assists to enable the effective offense. Setter Laura Guzzardi added five assists. Libero Hannah Gorrell served two aces and picked up nine digs and 11 serve receives. Allen also had nine digs and received four serves. Clare Kinker received five serves. Scudder was active at the net with three solo blocks and two assisted blocks. Waechter added three assisted blocks and Kunz had one assisted block.
North’s junior varsity won 25-8 and 25-24.
Maggie Burkhart, Oakley Freel and Ellie Johnson all served two aces. Zoey Hersley and Ally Whitaker served one ace each. Jo Whitaker added four kills and five digs. Zoey Hersley tallied 8 digs. Gabi Adams, Ally Whitaker and Brooke Mauer all contributed a kill for the night. Ally Whitaker also picked up four digs and Oakley Freel had four as well. Anna Mauer and Brooke Mauer both chipped in with three digs.
Tuesday, the Lady Chargers held off Jac-Cen-Del in five sets 25-20, 20-25, 25-14, 22-25 and 15-13.
Stats for the Lady Chargers included Hannah Gorrell – 39 received serves, 2 aces, 100% on serve attempts, 25 digs; Kelsey Haley – 33 assists, 4 kills, 12 digs; Miley Scudder – 15 kills, 1 ace; Ella Kunz: 13 kills, 1 solo block, 3 assisted blocks; Madi Allen – 17 received serves, 11 kills, 9 digs, 4 aces; Sarah Moeller – 3 aces, 13 received serves, 18 digs; Sydney Rohls – 1 ace, 7 kills, 1 solo block, 1 assisted block; Clare Kinker – 12 digs, 4 received serves; Laura Guzzardi – 5 assists; and Annie Waechter – 1 kill.
North won the JV match 20-25, 25-15 and 15-13.
Stats for the Lady Chargers included Oakley Freel – 6 assists, 3 kills; Maggie Burkhart – 11 assists; Zoey Hersley – 11 digs, 2 aces; Anna Mauer – 4 digs; Brooke Mauer – 2 kills; Gabi Adams – 2 kills; Ellie Johnson – 2 digs, 1 kill; Jo Whitaker – 3 kills, 8 digs, 2 aces; and Ally Whitaker – 3 digs, 1 kill, 1 ace.
Batesville
The Batesville Lady Bulldogs traveled to Lawrenceburg to face the Lady Tigers Tuesday.
Batesville’s C team fell 25-22 and 25-15.
Cora Roth led Batesville serving 8-of-9 with three aces. Briley Broshears had three kills followed by Roth with two kills. Ella Weber set 24-of-25 with five assists.
Batesville won the junior varsity match 25-18 and 25-18
Addison Luers served 11-of-12 with three aces. Roth was 11-of-11 eith three aces. Caitlyn Fox was 7-of-8 hitting with five kills. Roth added five kills. Brooke Wilhelm set 22-of-22 with 10 assists followed by Fox 22-of-22 with seven assists.
Lawrenceburg won the varsity contest in five sets 25-20, 10-25, 22-25, 25-15 and 15-7.
Batesville’s Maggie Wilson served 26-of-26 with seven aces. Reesa Zimmerman served 15-of-17 with three aces.
