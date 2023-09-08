CONNERSVILLE – Looking to stay undefeated in the EIAC, the Lady Pirates traveled to conference foe Connersville Thursday. Greensburg made quick work of the Lady Spartans, winning in three sets 25-21, 25-15 and 25-16.
The Lady Pirates improve to 4-7 (3-0 EIAC) and return to the court at 11 a.m. Saturday at home against Franklin County.
Greensburg’s offense was led by the nine kills of Mya Comer followed by Janae Comer’s eight kills and Claire Nobbe’s seven kills. Victoria Stier added five kills followed by Averi Helms three and Claire Larrison two.
Mya Comer had a team-high 13 assists. Helms followed with 12 assists. Kirkley Lowe dished out four assists.
Defensively, Stier and Rylee Hofer both had an assist block. Lowe finished with a team-high 16 digs followed by Helms with 14, Janae Comer with 10 and Mya Comer with nine. Maggie Leap and Nobbe both had five digs. Hofer added three digs and Stier had one dig.
From the service line, Janae Comer and Lowe both served three aces. Mya Comer had two aces and Helms added an ace.
South Decatur
SHELBYVILLE – Coming off a tough loss Tuesday, the Lady Cougars bounced back with a convincing 25-21, 25-13, 25-25 and 25-17 win at Southwestern (Shelby) Thursday.
“It was a great win tonight. Southwestern came at us hard to beat us in the third, but our girls refused to lose. We didn’t stop hitting tonight which was awesome for ours girls. Tonight was a great way to follow our tough loss the other night,” Coach Clark said.
For the Lady Cougars, Zsophia Sharp led the team in aces with six, kills with 16 and digs with 22. Sharp also added three total blocks.
Paige McQueen had a good all-around game with an ace, 11 kills, three total blocks and 18 digs.
Lydia Witkemper chipped in with an ace and 13 digs.
Makayla Somers added one ace, seven kills, four total blocks, a team-high 26 assists and nine digs.
Molly Eden tallied two aces, one kill, two total blocks and 13 digs.
Taylor Somers served two aces to go with six kills, a team-high six total blocks and eight digs.
Daisy Martin finished with three digs.
Batesville
BATESVILLE – The Lady Bulldogs hosted the Jennings County Lady Panthers Thursday and after dropping the first two sets, Batesville rallied to win 18-25, 11-25, 27-25, 25-17 and 15-13. Batesville moves to 8-2 on the season.
Offensively for the Lady Bulldogs, eight players had kills in the contest. Reesa Zimmerman led the way with 10 kills. Sophie Gesell added six kills followed by Alyson Peters five, Maggie Wilson four, Grace Walter four, Madelyn Haskamp three, Ava Powner two and Molly Meer one.
Powner finished with a team-high 20 assists. Meer finished with six assists.
At the service line, Batesville served seven aces. Wilson, Zimmerman and Haskamp all served two aces while Isabelle Wonnell served one ace.
Defensively, Haskamp and Gesell both had a total of 10 blocks. Peters added a total of five blocks and Zimmerman had four total blocks. Wilson led the Lady Bulldogs with 20 digs. Wonnell added 11 digs. Zimmerman, Powner and Meer all had seven digs.
Jennings County won the junior varsity match 21-25, 25-24 and 15-11.
For Batesville, Addison Luers served four aces and had 12 kills, both team highs. Ava Walsman served three aces. Anya Richer had seven kills and Brooke Wilhelm had 18 assists.
