LAWRENCEBURG - The first step toward a sectional championship for Class 3A No. 8 Greensburg had the No. 21 Lady Tigers in the the Lady Pirates' path.
Greensburg (31-0) needed the minimum three sets to post a third victory over Lawrenceburg (23-6) this season, advancing to the sectional semifinal with a 25-16, 25-23 and 25-18 victory.
"We had moments of looking very good and then we had some lapses, but in the end it was a solid win for us," Greensburg Coach Rigney said. "Anytime you can defeat Lawrenceburg at Lawrenceburg, it's a good night."
"Serving was a positive for us tonight. Josie Nobbe, Mya Comer, Janae Comer, Christina Fogg, Abigail Hoeing, and Jenna Foster served aggressively and effectively," Coach Rigney said.
Foster served 18-of-18 with two aces. Fogg served 10-of-10. Mya Comer was 14-of-14. Hoeing was a perfect 5-of-5. Josie Nobbe served 16-of-17 with a pair of aces. Janae Comer went 11-of-12.
"We were also pretty strong on serve receive," Coach Rigney added.
Fogg had 22 serve receptions with no errors. Hoeing also had no errors on eight serve receptions.
"At the net, Josie, Ella Chapman, Janae, and Leah West were very effective hitting and blocking was strong from those girls as well along with Carlee Adams and Claire Nobbe," Coach Rigney said.
Chapman and Josie Nobbe both put away 15 kills. Adams added six kills. Josie Nobbe, West and Claire Nobbe all had four blocks. Josie Nobbe added 22 digs and Janae Comer had 15 digs.
Foster and Mya Comer set the offense with 17 assists each.
Lawrenceburg's Trinity Taylor had 12 kills to lead the offense. Natalie Knigga dished out 17 assists. Maegan Galey had five total blocks for the Lady Tigers.
The undefeated Lady Pirates face Franklin County (16-15) in the second semifinal Saturday at Lawrenceburg. Rushville (3-26) and Batesville (19-10) open the semifinals at 11 a.m.
South Decatur
WALDRON - After trailing 2-0 to Southwestern (Shelby) in the opening round of the Class A IHSAA Sectional at Waldron, the Lady Cougars mounted a huge comeback to knock off the Lady Spartans (7-18) in five sets 18-25, 19-25, 25-15, 25-20 and 15-13.
With their backs against the wall, the Lady Cougars turned things around to win big in the third set and knotted the match in the fourth set.
The Lady Cougars opened the fifth set with a Paige McQueen ace. After a Southwestern kill, Zsophia Sharp's attack could not be returned to give the lead back to South.
Sharp stepped to service line and after a long rally from both teams, a Southwestern error gave South a 3-1 early lead. Southwestern's next attack went out of bounds and the Lady Cougars led 4-1.
Sophia Bushhorn's kill later in the set pushed the lead to four at 6-2. Southwestern fought back to cut the deficit to 6-5, but a Sharp kill and Bushhorn serve that could not be returned put South up 8-5.
The Lady Spartans continued to battle back and closed the deficit to one at 9-8 and again at 12-11. South called a time-out with the one-point lead. Following the break, the Lady Spartans had a service error and then a double hit foul to give South a 14-11 lead.
Southwestern did not go without a fight and scored the next two points to close the gap a 14-13 and force another South time-out. Again, the time-out worked as Southwestern hit out of bounds to give the Lady Cougars the victory.
With the win, the Lady Cougars improve to 15-13 and advance to face Waldron (15-11). South Decatur and Waldron square off in the second semifinal at approximately 1 p.m. Saturday. Edinburgh (17-9) and Oldenburg Academy (13-17) battle in the first semifinal at 11 a.m.
The Lady Cougars and Lady Mohawks battled through five sets on the Sept. 20 regular season match-up before Waldron prevailed.
North Decatur
HAUSER - The top two teams in the Class 2A Hauser sectional met in the opening game of the tournament with No. 7 North Decatur taking on No. 24 Hauser.
The back-and-forth match saw the two teams trade set wins through four sets. The Lady Chargers (25-5) won the opening set 25-22. Hauser (22-10) responded to take the second set 25-18. In the third, the Lady Chargers stepped one set win away from advancing with a 25-19 win. Hauser won a tight fourth set 25-23 to force a decisive fifth set.
The Lady Jets built an early lead and led 14-11 in the final set. North fought back to win the next two points before Hauser put the match away, winning the fifth set 15-13.
Hauser advances to face Switzerland County in the semifinal Saturday. South Ripley and Southwestern face off in the second semifinal.
