GREENFIELD - The Lady Pirates secured win No. 7 on the season in seven outings. On Thursday, Greensburg defeated visiting Triton Central in four sets 25-14, 25-15, 20-25, 25-15.
"Triton is a very scrappy team and they do a great job of keeping points alive which created some challenges for us, but we raised our level and captured the win," Coach Rigney said. "Our offense was spread across the net tonight thanks to our setters, Mya Comer and Jenna Foster who fed Josie Nobbe for 16 kills, Ella Chapman put down 15, and Carlee Adams had a very good night with 11."
Defensively according to Coach Rigney, Abigail Hoeing and Josie Nobbe both worked hard in the back court with 17 digs each and strong serving came from Josie Nobbe, who was 22-of-22 with three aces and Janae Comer was 20-for-20 with one ace.
"Thanks to the blocking from Ella Chapman, Claire Nobbe, Josie Nobbe, Leah West, Carlee Adams, and Janae Comer, we were often able to turn defense into offense, but we need to be more aggressive sending out of system balls over the net," Coach Rigney added.
Earlier in the week, the Lady Pirates needed just three sets to knock off Greenfield-Central 25-19, 25-23, 25-22 on the Lady Cougars' home court.
"We played well enough to win, but it wasn't our best night. We struggled a bit on our blocking until our outside hitters, Janae Comer, Carlee Adams, Josie Nobbe, and Leah West made some adjustments. Once they figured some things out about Greenfield's offense our middle blockers became more effective as the match progressed," Coach Rigney said.
Serving well throughout the match was Josie Nobbe who was 16-for-17 with three aces, Mya Comer 14-for-14 with one ace and Kenedee Lowe 12-for-12.
On the attack, Ella Chapman had 12 kills, followed by Josie Nobbe with 11. Mya Comer led the Lady Pirates in assists with 17. Defensively, Josie Nobbe had 11 digs and Abigail Hoeing tallied 18 serve receives.
Rushville
The Lady Lions picked up their first win of the season with a 25-19, 25-13, 25-20 victory over visiting Tri. The junior varsity team also put up a win 25-17, 25-14.
"I thought both teams came back strong against Tri after Monday's match. We seemed to be a bit more focused with less nerves. It is still early in the season and I look for both teams to keep improving with each match," Coach Scanlan said.
For the Lady Lions, Trisha Morgan served 12 points with five aces to go along with 10 assists and one kill. Lily Brown added eight points, two aces, five kills, 15 serve receptions and eight digs. Brittney Mahan finished with nine points, three aces, five assists and two kills. Molly Zachery added eight points, five aces, 20 serve receptions and seven digs. Sophia Dora finished with six points, two aces, eight kills, 11 serve receptions and 12 digs. Shrayder Fischer had two kills and one block. Ericka Kuhn added four points, three aces, three kills and two blocks.
Stats for the junior varsity included Ivory Herbert - 7 points, 3 aces, 8 assists, 5 digs, 1 block; Emi Flannery - 11 points, 5 aces, 4 kills, 8 digs; Kiley Parsley - 3 points, 2 aces, 7 kills, 4 serve receptions, 1 block; Makenna Ripberger - 6 points, 1 ace, 1 assist; Eliza Snow - 2 points, 1 ace, 3 serve receptions, 3 digs; andElla Bowles - 1 assist, 1 block.
Rushville travels to North Decatur Monday.
North Decatur
Lawrenceburg rallied from a 2-1 deficit to win the final two sets and knock off the Lady Chargers 25-21, 25-27, 23-25, 34-32, 15-11.
Senior Caroline Stapp led the Lady Chargers' attack with 32 kills. Senior Madelyn Bohman put down 23 kills. Madi Allen finished with eight kills.
From the service line, senior Samantha Luttel served three aces. Stapp and fellow senior Aubrey Kennelly both served two aces. Allen, Bohman and senior Tyce Robbins all served one ace.
Luttel set the offense with 59 assists.
Defensively, Hannah Gorrell had 25 digs. Bohman and Luttel both had 23 digs. Kennelly added 21 digs and Stapp had 19 digs. Allen, Bohman and Ella Kunz all had four assisted blocks. Sydney Rohls added two assisted blocks. Kennelly and Stapp both had one assisted block.
