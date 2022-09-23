GREENSBURG - Greensburg picked up a 21st straight win to start the season, defeating county rival South Decatur 25-13, 25-10 and 25-9.
Mya Comer led the Lady Pirates at the service line, going 18-of-19 with two aces. Jenna Foster served 15-of-16 with two aces and Abigail Hoeing served 14-of-14.
"At the net, our offense was spread between Ella Chapman, Josie Nobbe, Carlee Adams, Leah West, Claire Nobbe, Janae Comer and Karigan Acton who were all swinging aggressively," Coach Rigney said. "Defensively, Abigail Hoeing was very active keeping balls alive, along with Josie Nobbe, Jenna Foster, and Christina Fogg."
Greensburg's Comer put up 17 assists and Foster dished out 14 assists.
Batesville
AURORA - On the road at South Dearborn, the Lady Bulldogs swept the Lady Knights in both varsity and junior varsity action.
Batesville won the varsity match in three sets 25-18, 25-20 and 25-13.
The Lady Bulldogs won the junior varsity match 25-17 and 25-12.
For Batesville (14-5), Molly Meer was out top server, going 20-of-20 with one ace. Meer also led the team in setting with seven assists. Ava Walsman led the team in serve receive. Addison Luers led the team in hitting with five kills.
