HOPE - Greensburg volleyball had a successful day at the Hauser Tournament Saturday, defeating Oldenburg Academy 25-12, 25-15; Franklin County 25-19, 25-16; Columbus North 25-19, 25-20; and Hauser 22-25, 25-16, 25-5.
Greensburg improves to 25-0 on the season.
"It took contributions from all our team. Claire Nobbe was big on the blocks throughout the day. Carlee Adams and Janae Comer were great at sending out of system balls over to keep points alive, and our subs Karigan Acton and Christina Fogg came in to make a play or stop the momentum of our opponents," Coach Rigney said.
Strong serving throughout the day came from Josie Nobbe who was 51-of-52 with five aces, Kenedee Lowe 42-of-42, Mya Comer 31-of-32 with five aces and Jenna Foster 27-of-27 with one ace.
At the net, Ella Chapman led the Lady Pirates with 42 kills. Josie Nobbe put away 31 kills and Leah West added 10 kills.
"Our assists came from our two setters who were very active all day. Mya Comer put up 43 assists and Jenna Foster added 36. Defensively, Abigail Hoeing led us in digs with 40, followed by Josie with 36, Mya with 22, and Jenna with 20," Coach Rigney added. "It was a very long, but productive day and we walked away with the tourney trophy."
North Decatur
The Lady Chargers defeated conference foe Morristown in three sets 25-8, 25-14 and 25-9.
North's Madelyn Bohman served three aces. Madi Allen went 21-of-21 at the service line with a pair of aces. Hannah Gorrell also had two aces and no errors and Caroline Stapp contributed one ace.
Stapp put away 13 kills followed by Bohman with 11 and Allen with seven. Ella Kunz added four kills and Skyla Wade and Sami Luttel put away two kills each.
Kunz had two solo blocks and Allen had one solo block.
Gorrell, Luttel and Allen picked up eight digs each. Bohman picked up seven digs. Stapp had five and Aubrey Kennelly had four. Luttel set up the offense with 32 assists.
The junior varsity Lady Chargers came away with a win 25-17 and 25-18. Kendall Hostkoetter and Kelsey Haley served well and contributed four aces each. Anna Mauer and Alessandra both added one ace. Ally Whitaker lead the offense with four kills. Haley had three kills. Jo Whitaker and Gabi Adams added one kill each. Ally Whitaker picked up three digs, and Kelsey Haley had two digs. Setters Kelsey Haley and Claire Kinker both set up six assists.
The varsity Lady Chargers played in the Artesian Classic Tourney in Martinsville Saturday. The Lady Chargers team came out strong to win their first two matches. North first knocked off host Martinsville in two sets, then defeated Mt. Vernon in three sets. North played in the championship game against North Central and lost in two sets.
Stats for the Lady Chargers from the tournament included Caroline Stapp – 30 kills, 2 block assists, 2 aces, 24 digs; Madi Allen – 15 kills, 3 solo blocks, 3 block assists, 2 aces and no service errors, 22 digs; Ella Kunz – 11 kills, 1 solo block, 3 block assists; Madelyn Bohman – 7 kills, 1 block assist; Sydney Rohls – 6 kills, 1 solo block, 2 block assists; Sami Luttel – 3 kills, 1 block assist, 1 ace, 62 assists, 17 digs; Aubrey Kennelly -20 digs; and Hannah Gorrell – 2 aces, 12 digs.
Rushville
The Lady Lions competed in the Heritage Days Classic Volleyball Tournament at Hauser Saturday.
In the first match, the Lady Lions were defeated by the Lady Cubs of Madison 25-19 and 25-15. Up next for the Lady Lions was the Lady Jets of Hauser. Hauser beat the Lady Lions 25-20 and 25-13. The Lady Lions third match of the day was against the Lady Owls JV team of Seymour. The Lady Owls beat the Lady Lions 25-19 and 25-13. The Lady Lions then played the Lady Wildcats of Franklin County from the other pool. Franklin County beat the Lady Lions 25-15 and 25-21.
Stats for the Lady Lions included Lily Brown - 4 aces, 2 kills, 28 serve receptions, 23 digs; Josie Ballenger - 1 ace, 14 serve receptions, 13 digs; Molly Zachery - 32 digs; Trisha Morgan - 2 kills, 3 aces, 19 assists, 11 digs; Brittney Mahan - 13 serve receptions; Ericka Kuhn - 8 kills; Sophia Dora - 2 aces, 8 kills, 73 serve receptions, 37 digs, 1 solo block; and Kiley Parsley - 4 serve receptions.
Batesville
Batesville varsity traveled to Greenfield-Central Saturday and placed third overall in the Cougar Challenge Tournament.
The Lady Bulldogs lost to the Pike Red Devils in the first match 25-18 and 25-19.
Batesville defeated Waldron in the second match 16-25, 25-5 and 15-9.
The Lady Bulldogs picked up another win playing against the Edinburgh Lancers in the third match 25-20 and 25-12.
Batesville's Cayman Werner was awarded a medal as an All-Star player for the tournament.
