RUSHVILLE - The Lady Lions played host to Triton Central on Thursday. The Lady Tigers picked up the win in three sets 25-16, 25-15, 25-13 in varsity action.
"Triton Central was a very strong team, but despite what the scores say we are seeing some improvement. We are a very young team, getting them to understand and react to the speed at the varsity level is a process," Coach Scanlan said.
For the Lady Lions, Olivia Yager tallied 11 kills, five assists and 16 digs. Lily Brown finished with four kills, 10 serve receptions and 11 digs. Molly Zachery added two aces, 10 serve receptions and 22 digs. Trisha Morgan added two kills, six assists, 14 serve receptions and eight digs.
Triton Central won the junior varsity match 25-10, 25-22.
For Rushville, Kiley Parsley had eight points, two kills and five digs. Emi Flannery finished with three kills and one block assist. Brown had 17 serve receptions and 13 digs.
Oldenburg 3, JCD 2
OSGOOD - Visiting Oldenburg Academy took advantage of a slow start by Jac-Cen-Del and won the first two sets 25-19 and 25-20. The Lady Eagles came back with wins in sets three and four 25-23 and 25-8. In a tight third set, the Lady Twisters edged JCD 15-13.
For JCD, Aundrea Cullen served seven aces to go with six assists and 42 digs. Katelyn Wagner had one ace, nine assists and 11 digs. Desiree Sparks finished with three aces, eight kills and one solo block. Emma Newhart tallied eight kills, 11 assists and 18 digs. Olivia Strunk added seven kills and Lexus Jones had 14 digs.
JCD 3, Switzerland County 0
OSGOOD - The Lady Eagles defeated Switzerland County in straight sets 25-16, 25-15, 25-15.
"This week has really been a turning point in our season. We went 2-1 losing a close 5-set match earlier in the week. Our kids are starting to turn out some really good volleyball. Our defense is tightening up and our offense is beginning to click really well," Coach Schmeltz said. "We are really looking forward to the next few weeks of the season. In addition to the win tonight, we also were able to recognize Senior Aundrea Cullen for getting her 1,000th career dig. She is now also the all-time leader in program history."
Cullen finished with 17 digs and received serve 17-of-19. Katelyn Wagner tallied five aces and dished out nine assists. Julie Meyer served three aces. Desiree Sparks had four aces, 10 kills and three solo blocks. Maria Meyer and Regan Richter both had four kills. Emma Newhart had nine assists and Brailea Kieffer added 13 digs.
South volleyball
The Lady Cougars fell to Edinburgh in three tight sets 27-25, 25-22, 25-23.
For South, Brook Somers tallied nine kills and three aces. Sophie Bushhorn had nine kills and one block assist. Makayla Somers added two assist blocks and had 14 assists. Alli Nobbe had nine assists and 1 ace. Molly Eden finished with six kills and an assist block kill. Loryn Pate added five kills and three assists
