BATESVILLE - The IHSAA volleyball state tournament began on Tuesday around the state with the sectional round. A pair of local teams won in the first round to advance in sectional action.
Greensburg hit the road for first round sectional action at Batesville. The Lady Pirates (19-6) knocked off Franklin County (4-27) in three sets 25-10, 25-7, 25-12.
The Lady Pirates advance to the first semifinal at 11 a.m. Saturday to face host Batesville.
For the Lady Pirates, Josie Nobbe and Ella Chapman both finished with 14 kills to lead the Greensburg offensive attack. Leah West added six kills.
Nobbe led the Lady Pirates at the service line with six aces. Jenna Foster added a pair of aces for Greensburg.
Chapman had four block assists and Janae Comer added two block assists.
Abigail Hoeing tallied 12 digs. Comer finished with nine digs.
Foster set up the Lady Pirate hitters with 20 assists. Nobbe dished out 14 assists.
North 3, Milan 0
VERSAILLES - North Decatur traveled to South Ripley to face the Lady Indians of Milan. The Lady Chargers (22-8) knocked off Milan (2-12) 25-8, 25-19, 25-15.
With the win, the Lady Chargers advance to the sectional semifinal on Saturday. North faces county-rival South Decatur in the first semifinal at 11 a.m.
