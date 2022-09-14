VERSAILLES - On the road at South Ripley, the Lady Chargers needed just three sets to knock off the Lady Raiders 26-24, 25-19 and 25-19. North is 14-2 on the season.
Stats for the Lady Chargers included Sami Luttel - 25 assists, 6 kills, 9 digs; Caroline Stapp - 14 kills, 1 block, 12 digs; Madelyn Bohman - 10 kills, 15 digs, 6 assists; Aubrey Kennelly - 15 digs, received 21 serves; Ella Kunz - 4 blocks, 5 kills; Madi Allen - 4 kills, 1 block; Hannah Gorrell - 9 digs; and Sydney Rohls - 4 blocks.
The JV Lady Chargers lost in three sets to South Ripley 20-25, 25-15 and 15-11.
Stats for North included Kelsey Haley - 7 digs, 3 kills, 2 aces, 4 assists; Claire Kinker - 4 digs, 5 assists, 2 aces; Ally Whitaker - 4 digs, 3 aces; Anna Mauer - 4 digs; Kendall Hostkoetter - 4 digs; and Gabi Adams - 3 kills.
Greensburg
Looking to remain undefeated on the volleyball season, the Lady Pirates traveled to Shelbyville. The Golden Bears were no match for the Lady Pirates as Greensburg won in three sets 25-15, 25-20 and 25-16. Greensburg moves to 19-0.
"We were not the most efficient team tonight and struggled to win the battle at the net, but we found a way to turn things around and capture the win in three sets," Coach Rigney said.
Strong serving came from Jenna Foster, who was 16-of-16, Josie Nobbe 12-of-13 with one ace and Janae Comer 14-of-15 with one ace.
At the net, Josie Nobbe put down 10 kills followed by Ella Chapman nine and Carlee Adams six.
Defensively, Abigail Hoeing had 13 digs followed by Josie Nobbe 11 and Janae Comer 10.
Greensburg setter Jenna Foster put up 12 assists followed by Mya Comer with eight.
"They did a nice job spreading the net and making smart decisions. We seemed a little off tonight. Just not as sharp as we like to be, but it's a positive when you don't play your best, yet still find a way to win," Coach Rigney added.
South Decatur
The Lady Cougars knocked off South Dearborn in four exciting sets 26-28, 25-21, 25-14 and 25-18.
South's Makayla Somers was 110-of-112 setting with 35 assists to go with five kills and one solo block. Zsophia Sharp had 10 kills, 12 digs, three aces and one solo block. Sophie Bushhorn had 13 kills.
Molly Eden added five kills, one assist and four aces while serving 21-of-21. Paige McQueen had seven kills and 15 digs. Selma Smith chipped in with 10 digs.
South Dearborn won the junior varsity match 25-8 and 25-18.
For South, Daisy Martin had three assist and three aces. Zoey Wall served one ace and Hanna Gridley had two kills.
Batesville
In three sets, Batesville moved to 3-0 in the conference with a 25-14, 25-23 and 25-14 victory over visiting East Central.
Batesville's top server was Cayman Werner. Werner also had nine kills and Reesa Zimmerman had seven kills. Ava Powner dished out 21 assists. Aly Peters was solid defensively at the net with four blocks. Laney Walsman had 14 digs and Maggie Wilson finished with 13 digs.
In the junior varsity match, Batesville won 25-19 and 25-11.
Batesville's Addison Luers served 16-of-16 with three aces. Annie Negovetich set the pace for serve receive for Batesville. Grace Walter, Molly Meer and Negovetich each had four kills. Negovetich added two solo blocks.
Batesville's "C" team lost to East Central, 25-24 and 25-18. Sarah Bedel was the top server, going 9-of-9 with two aces. Addilyn Froehling and Bedel led the team in serve receive. Kate Bauer led the team in hitting with four kills. Cora Roth led the team in setting with eight assists.
Rushville
At the junior varsity Lawrenceburg Invitational, the Lady Lions went 1-2 for third place.
In the first match, the Lady Lions lost to Hauser 25-15 and 25-20. In the second match, the Lady Lions played the host team Lawrenceburg and lost 25-9 and 25-13. In their final match, the Lady Lions defeated Oldenburg 25-19 and 25-17.
Rushville stats against Hauser included Emi Flannery - 5 points, 1 ace, 9 serve receptions, 9 digs; Ivory Herbert - 6 assists, 7 digs; Kiley Parsley - 4 kills; and Rhianna Hedrick - 2 kills.
Rushville stats against Lawrenceburg included Emi Flannery - 2 kills, 10 serve receptions, 6 digs; Macy Blevins - 8 serve receptions, 4 digs; and Kiley Parsley - 2 kills, 10 serve receptions.
Stats for the Lady Lions against Oldenburg included Emi Flannery - 9 kills; Mallory Angle - 5 points, 1 kill; Ivory Herbert - 5 points, 1 ace, 14 assists; Kiley Parsley - 6 points, 2 aces, 5 kills; Macy Blevins - 5 points, 3 aces; and Makenna Ripberger - 5 points, 4 serve receptions.
