BROOKVILLE – North Decatur’s volleyball team improved to 6-2 overall with a victory in three sets over Franklin County.
The Lady Chargers won 25-19, 25-14, 25-20.
Effective serve receive lead to a dominating offensive attack, according to Coach Gauck.
Sami Luttel set up the offense and the Lady Charger hitters. Caroline Stapp led North with 16 kills. Madelyn Bohman finished with 10 kills. Madi Allen added six kills and Aubrey Kennelly had three kills.
Caroline Kennelly served three aces followed by Lainey Crites two and Hannah Gorrel one.
In the junior varsity match, Franklin County knocked off North 25-22, 25-21.
For the Lady Chargers, Clare Kinker dished out five assists. Tyce Robbins added nine digs and two aces while Anna Mauer contributed seven digs. Kelsey Haley had five digs and four kills. Rounding out the defense with five digs each were Skyla Wade and Zoey Hersley.
Greensburg 3, Connersville 1
GREENSBURG – The Lady Pirates held off the Lady Spartans of Connersville 25-16, 25-20, 23-25, 27-25.
“We started out playing some of the best volleyball we have played this year, but we had some lapses and allowed Connersville to take advantage and they certainly did. We did, however, gain our composure and find a way to win in the fourth set,” Coach Rigney said.
At the net, both Ella Chapman and Josie Nobbe had 20 kills, thanks to Jenna Foster’s 24 assists.
At the service line, Josie Nobbe was effective serving 30--for-30 with four aces. Abigail Hoeing was 17-for-17 and Janae Comer was 16-for-16.
Defensively, Abigail Hoeing had a stellar night against their strong hitters digging 30 digs and Janae Comer assisted as well with 24 digs, according to Coach Rigney.
“Our blocking and defense was pretty good tonight. Leah West, Carlee Adams, and Christina Fogg all did a solid job reacting to points and keeping the ball alive for us to be offensive,” Coach Rigney added.
Greensburg is 9-0 on the season. The Lady Pirates are off the next two weeks due to Greensburg schools moving to virtual learning and the suspension of high school sports.
BHS volleyball
The Lady Bulldogs took two of three matches against EIAC rival East Central.
The varsity Lady Bulldogs defeated East Central 25-19, 25-19, 25-20.
In the junior varsity match, Batesville lost 25-22, 25-15.
The Lady Bulldog freshman team won in two sets 25-17, 25-10.
Rushville 3, South Dearborn 0
RUSHVILLE – The Lady Lion volleyball team knocked off conference foe South Dearborn to pick up Rushville’s first win of the season. Rushville won in three sets 25-23, 27-25, 25-23.
“This was an incredible match as both teams really battled for every point. It feels great to get our first win. If you had told me that we would get down 0-11 in the second set and come back to win, I would not have believed it without seeing it myself. The players stayed mentally tough and took one point at a time behind Olivia’s (Yager) serving to get us right back into that set,” Coach Scanlan said. “I have to get a shout out to the football team who was in attendance and gave these players the support they needed to get through this match. It was loud and proud in the gym tonight.”
In the first set, Josie Ballanger scored six points and had six serve receptions. Ericka Kuhn had four kills and Molly Zachery had eight digs.
In the second set, the Lady Knights jumped all over the Lady Lions and took an 11-0 lead. Olivia Yager then stepped to the service line and served 11 straight points with two aces to get the Lady Lions back into the game. Emi Flannery saw her first varsity action in the second set and had three kills. Ivory Herbert also saw her first varsity action in the second set. She had one kill, one assist and one assist block.
In the third set, Zachery had eight digs. Yager had three kills. Kuhn added three kills.
Waldron 3, JCD 0
WALDRON – The Lady Eagles fell at Waldron 25-13, 25-14, 25-18.
“We struggled to catch up with Waldron’s quick offense and we didn’t make it hard enough for them to get them out of system. We made some tactical changes towards the middle of the second set and into the third that made a huge difference in the competitiveness of the game,” Coach Schmeltz said. “While we started out a little rough, I was impressed with their resilience they finished the match with.”
For the Lady Eagles, Katelyn Wagner served one ace to go with three assists and five digs. Olivia Strunk served one ace. Emma Newhart served 7-for-7 and added one assist block and nine assists. Aundrea Cullen had 11 digs and Lexus Jones had five digs. Desiree Sparks had six kills and two solo blocks. Maria Meyer added five kills and Karen Nuku had one assist block.
Commented
